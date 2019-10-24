Subhankar Dey crashes out of French Open

Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey on Thursday crashed out of the ongoing French Open here in Paris. Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito defeated Dey 21-6, 21-13 in the second-round match.

The 26-year-old conceded easy defeat in the first game and the Indonesian cashed in the opportunity to make the Indian struggle on the court. Rhustavito wrapped up the match in just 30 minutes.

Earlier, in the day PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal both progressed to the quarter-finals of the tournament. Sindhu defeated Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-10, 21-13 while Nehwal outclassed Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaerfeldt in the second-round match.

Men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also progressed ahead in the tournament as they outclassed their opponents Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-18, 21-18, in the second-round match. On Wednesday, Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the French Open after facing a first-round defeat against Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 7-21, 14-21.

In the 55-minute long encounter, Srikanth defeated his opponent in the first game. However, Chou made a comeback and thrashed Srikanth in the second and third games to proceed to the second round. Parupalli Kashyap was also knocked out after facing a defeat against Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus 11-21, 9-21 in his first-round match. (ANI)

