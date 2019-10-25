International Development News
I am in a good place where I can go and affect the game, says Oxlade-Chamberlain

I am in a good place where I can go and affect the game, said Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who helped his club register a 4-1 win over Genk in the Champions League.

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Image Credit: ANI

I am in a good place where I can go and affect the game, said Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who helped his club register a 4-1 win over Genk in the Champions League. The midfielder had to sit on the sidelines due to serious knee injury sustained in April 2018. However, Oxlade-Chamberlain made a brilliant comeback in the Champions League as he scored twice in the match.

"With games comes more match fitness. If you get a string together consistently, you'll get fitter and just be able to push that little bit further. I feel like that I'm definitely fit enough and I'm in a good place where I can go and affect the game," the club's official website quoted Oxlade-Chamberlain as saying. "Whether I'm at my absolute best, I don't know yet. I'm sure with more games and more minutes that will keep coming," he added.

Oxlade-Chamberlain also said that there is more to come from him. "You've got to make sure you're ready. I've just got to make sure I keep training as hard as I can. When I get chances to play I try to put in a good shift and keep progressing, and the fitness will come," Oxlade-Chamberlain said.

"Whether I'm 100 per cent, I feel good enough, but you never quite know your limits. The more you play, you sort of go into different gears that you didn't know you had. I'm sure there is more to come, there needs to be, so I'll keep working towards that," he continued. Liverpool will now compete against Tottenham in the Premier League on October 27. (ANI)

