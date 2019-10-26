International Development News
Development News Edition

Ducks acquire Gudbranson in trade with Penguins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pittsburgh
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 06:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 06:19 IST
Ducks acquire Gudbranson in trade with Penguins
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Anaheim Ducks acquired defenseman Erik Gudbranson from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for left-winger Andreas Martinsen and a seventh-round draft pick in 2021, the team announced Friday. Anaheim lost defenseman Josh Manson to a lower body injury in Thursday's loss to Dallas and is set to miss at least the next two games -- against Colorado and Vegas -- with the injury.

Gudbranson has played in 474 career games for the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Penguins after being picked No. 3 overall in the 2010 NHL Draft by Florida. He has appeared in 17 postseason games, scoring one goal when with Pittsburgh in the 2018-19 playoffs. The 27-year-old has not scored a goal in seven games for the Penguins this season. In his nine-year career, Gudbranson has 64 points (16 goals, 48 assists).

Gudbranson will carry a cap hit of $4 million, according to CapFriendly.com, and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

InterGlobe Aviation shares tumble 7 pc after Q2 earnings

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Avs carve up Golden Knights to close trip strong

Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert each scored two goals, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had a goal and two assists and Nathan MacKinnon extended his points streak as the Colorado Avalanche cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Frid...

Hong Kong medics join anti-govt protests to "resist tyranny"

Hong Kong medical workers plan to rally in the heart of the citys financial centre on Saturday, angry at perceived police brutality during more than four months of sometimes violent anti-government protests. Pro-democracy activists have att...

UPDATE 4-California firefighters take offensive against blazes in wine country, L.A. suburbs

California firefighters aided by subsiding winds on Friday took the offensive against two major wildfires at opposite ends of the state, one displacing 50,000 suburban Los Angeles residents and another roaring through Sonoma Countys famed w...

Bucs DE Pierre-Paul may be activated to play Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul could return to action this Sunday after missing all of training camp and the first seven games of the season after injuring his neck in an offseason car wreck. Coach Bruce Arians told re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019