Ducks acquire Gudbranson in trade with Penguins

The Anaheim Ducks acquired defenseman Erik Gudbranson from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for left-winger Andreas Martinsen and a seventh-round draft pick in 2021, the team announced Friday. Anaheim lost defenseman Josh Manson to a lower body injury in Thursday's loss to Dallas and is set to miss at least the next two games -- against Colorado and Vegas -- with the injury.

Gudbranson has played in 474 career games for the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Penguins after being picked No. 3 overall in the 2010 NHL Draft by Florida. He has appeared in 17 postseason games, scoring one goal when with Pittsburgh in the 2018-19 playoffs. The 27-year-old has not scored a goal in seven games for the Penguins this season. In his nine-year career, Gudbranson has 64 points (16 goals, 48 assists).

Gudbranson will carry a cap hit of $4 million, according to CapFriendly.com, and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season.

