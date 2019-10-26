REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

International Development News
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-HOU/ Astros top Nationals in Game 3, cut World Series deficit to 2-1

Robinson Chirinos hit a home run, and Michael Brantley drove in a pair of runs as the visiting Houston Astros made their presence known in Game 3 of the World Series with a 4-1 victory Friday over the Washington Nationals. BASKETBALL-NBA-LAKERS/

Return of the King: LeBron dominant in Lakers' home opener LOS ANGELES - LeBron James left no doubt that the injuries that plagued him last season were a thing of the past as the Los Angeles Lakers’ forward scored at will en route to a 95-86 win over the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on Friday.

GOLF-JAPAN/ Woods takes two-shot lead at soaked Zozo Championship

CHIBA, Japan - Tiger Woods enjoyed himself in almost serene conditions, carding a second straight six-under-par 64 to grab a two-shot second-round lead over Jeff Woodland at the Zozo Championship on Saturday. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-UNB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Union Berlin Bayern Munich play Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga.

26 Oct SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund Schalke 04 face Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga.

26 Oct SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Sheffield United 26 Oct

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-EVE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

26 Oct SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-BOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v AFC Bournemouth 26 Oct

SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-BOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Bordeaux Soccer France -Ligue 1 wrap

Lille host Bordeaux in Ligue 1. We will wrap the day's action 26 Oct

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-PRM/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Parma

Inter Milan host Parma in a Serie A match 26 Oct

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-CHE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Chelsea

Burnley play Chelsea in the Premier League. 26 Oct

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-ATB/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid host Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. 26 Oct

SOCCER-CANADA-FOR-CAV/ Soccer-Hamilton Forge meet Calgary Calvary in Canadian Premier League

The Hamilton Forge meet the Calgary Calvary in the first leg of the Canadian Premier League final in Hamilton, Ontario 26 Oct

SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-SGE/REPORT Bundesliga-Borussia Moenchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Moenchengladbach take on Eintracht Frankfurt o stay top of the table. 27 Oct

SOCCER-USA/NWSL Soccer - Final of women's NWSL match between Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars

Final of women's NWSL match between Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars 27 Oct

SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-BET/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Granada v Real Betis

In-form Granada play Real Betis in La Liga hoping to go second in the standings. 27 Oct

SOCCER-SPAIN-CLV-SOC/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad

Celta Vigo face Real Sociedad in La Liga. 27 Oct

MOTOR-F1-MEXICO/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Mexican Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix. 26 Oct

GOLF-JAPAN/ (PIX) Golf - PGA Tour - Zozo Championships in Japan

Tiger Woods set to feature at Zozo Championships in Chiba. The tournament marks the PGA Tour's return to Japan. 27 Oct

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - Portugal Masters

Action from day four of the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura. 27 Oct

TENNIS-WTAELITE/ Tennis - WTA Elite Trophy

The WTA hosts its Elite Trophy in Zhuhai. 27 Oct

TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Tour Finals

Day one of the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen features two round robin singles matches. 27 Oct

TENNIS-VIENNA/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Vienna Open

Action from the final of the Vienna Open - an ATP World Tour 500 event. 27 Oct

BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-HOU/ Baseball - World Series - Game Four - Washington Nationals v Houston Astros

Game four of the 2019 World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros. 26 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-ZAF/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales v South Africa

Wales play South Africa in the second Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama. 27 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-NZL/ (PIX) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England revel in amazing win

England start thinking about the final after destroying New Zealand in the first Rugby World Cup semi-final. 27 Oct

CRICKET-T20-AUS-LKA/ Cricket - Australia v Sri Lanka - First T20

Australia v Sri Lanka - First T20 at Adelaide Oval 27 Oct

