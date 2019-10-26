Shubhankar tied 19th in Spain after third round

India's Shubhankar Sharma managed a three-under 68 despite missing a few scoring opportunities to be placed tied 19th in the third round of the Portugal Masters here on Saturday. Sharma, winner of two European Tour titles in 2018, opened with a birdie-birdie and raised hopes of a quick move through the leaderboard. Then he bogeyed the third and had only two more birdies on the ninth and 14th.

Sharma was tied 19th and could end up around 80th on the Race to Dubai. He could however make the Turkish Airlines Open, but will need to get into the Top-50 to play the Race to Dubai's season-ending DP World Tour Championship. There was a massive tussle near the top of the leaderboard. At one stage no less than five players were tied for the lead.

Gradually Brandon Stone moved slightly ahead at three-under through 12 to be 13-under. On Friday evening, Oliver Fisher held the outright lead after a second round of 65, which saw two eagles and four birdies. He was one stroke ahead of South African Justin Walters and South Korea's Jeunghun Wang, who are both fighting to secure their playing rights for the 2020 season.

