Sports News Roundup: LeBron dominant in Lakers' home opener; Doncic's triple-double leads and more

Astros top Nationals in Game 3, cut World Series deficit to 2-1

Robinson Chirinos hit a home run, and Michael Brantley drove in a pair of runs as the visiting Houston Astros made their presence known in Game 3 of the World Series with a 4-1 victory Friday over the Washington Nationals. The Astros' first victory in the matchup, and first victory in the World Series since winning the deciding Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017, came after the Nationals won the first two games at Houston. Game 4 is Saturday night in Washington.

Osaka hopes format familiarity brings better result at WTA Finals

Twelve months on from her debut appearance at the WTA Finals, two-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka is hoping to put the lessons learned into practice as she looks for an improved performance in the end-of-season tournament. Osaka made her breakthrough in 2018 with her win over Serena Williams in the final of the U.S. Open, a victory that helped secure a place at her first tour championships final last year.

Soccer: Chicago's Kerr wins MVP award but wants NWSL title

Australia's backflipping phenomenon Sam Kerr won the U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Most Valuable Player prize on Friday for a second time but made clear her focus was solely on winning the championship trophy with Chicago. The league's three-times Golden Boot winner, who previously claimed the MVP award in 2017, said the honor was even sweeter this time around, with the Chicago Red Stars competing in Sunday's championship match against the North Carolina Courage.

Tennis: Top seed Thiem outlasts Berrettini to reach first Vienna final

Top seed Dominic Thiem came back from a set down to earn a 3-6 7-5 6-3 victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Saturday to advance to his first Vienna Open final. With the home crowd behind Thiem at the Wiener Stadthalle, the 26-year-old broke Berrettini five times in the contest and became the first Austrian to reach the tournament's final since Juergen Melzer beat compatriot Andreas Haider-Maurer in 2010.

NBA notebook: Heat's Butler to miss two more games

Jimmy Butler missed his regular-season debut with the Miami Heat for unspecified "personal reasons," but coach Erik Spoelstra cleared up the mystery Friday. "I think it's like the worst-kept secret that's out there right now why Jimmy missed the game. Jimmy is now a proud father, and he has a baby daughter," Spoelstra said. "The rest I'll let him give you the details. Everything has obviously been unbelievable news in the last 24 hours. We're thrilled for him and really excited to add his daughter to our Heat family."

Silence is golden as Woods sneaks two shots clear in Japan

Silence was golden for Tiger Woods as he carded a second straight six-under-par 64 to grab a two-shot second-round lead over Jeff Woodland at the Zozo Championship on Saturday. On a day when spectators were not allowed on the premises due to what the PGA Tour said were unsafe conditions, Woods went about his business in front of a mostly eerily-quiet Narashino County Club - though some keen fans staked out positions along a lane adjacent to the fourth hole.

Soccer: Chicago Red Stars cast aside demons in NWSL championship hunt

Shaking off adversity has become a defining feature of the battle-hardened Chicago Red Stars, who face a tall task taking on hometown favorite North Carolina Courage for the top prize in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) on Sunday. The team has faced down more than its fair share of bitter disappointment, falling in the semifinal rounds every year from 2015 through 2018, with the Courage dispatching the Red Stars back-to-back in the two most recent seasons.

Return of the King: LeBron dominant in Lakers' home opener

LeBron James left no doubt that the injuries that plagued him last season were a thing of the past as the Los Angeles Lakers' forward scored at will en route to a 95-86 win over the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on Friday. James overwhelmed the Jazz with his aggression in the team's home opener, powering his way to the hoop and hitting a variety of deft jump shots to see off their Western Conference opponent.

Tennis: Bertens battles past wildcard Zheng to reach WTA Elite Trophy final

Dutch top seed Kiki Bertens clawed her way back from a set down to beat China's Zheng Saisai 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Saturday and advance to the final of the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, China. World number 10 Bertens, having dropped her first set in the tournament and gone a break down in the second, stormed back into the contest by winning nine of the next 11 games to turn the tables on the local favorite and take a 4-1 lead in the decider.

NBA roundup: Doncic's triple-double leads Mavs over Pels

Luka Doncic had a triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks held off host the New Orleans Pelicans 123-116 on Friday night to improve to 2-0 on the season. Doncic, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year who had 34 points to lead the Mavericks to a season-opening win against Washington two nights earlier, finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

