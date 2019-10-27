Harris, Horford power 76ers past Pistons

Tobias Harris had 29 points and Al Horford tossed in 23 points, including a late flurry that lifted the visiting Philadelphia 76ers over the Detroit Pistons 117-111 on Saturday. Both sides were missing key players. Sixers center Joel Embiid sat out with a right ankle sprain. Pistons All-Star forward Blake Griffin (hamstring, knee) remained sidelined, and the starting point guard Reggie Jackson (sore back) joined him in street clothes.

Horford also contributed nine rebounds and five assists. Ben Simmons filled the stat sheet with 13 points, 10 assists and seven steals, and Mike Scott added 17 points off the bench, including five 3-point makes. Josh Richardson and Shake Milton chipped in 10 points apiece.

Derrick Rose carried the Pistons with 31 points off the bench. Markieff Morris had 17 points and six rebounds, Luke Kennard tossed in 16 points and Andre Drummond chipped in 13 points and 12 rebounds while battling foul problems. Christian Wood contributed 11 points off the bench. The teams combined for 45 turnovers and the Pistons missed 15 of their 36 free throw attempts.

The Pistons had three players in double figures by halftime, led by Morris with 14 points, as they led 57-54 at the break. Detroit opened the second half with a 13-3 run to make it 70-57, capped by a 3-pointer by Morris. The Sixers roared back with 12 unanswered points, 10 by Harris, who finished the spurt with a steal and layup.

Scott made a three in the final minute of the quarter to tie the game at 83 heading into the fourth. Scott's three with 7:17 remaining gave Philadelphia a 93-91 lead. Rose hit a jumper with 5:49 left to tie it at 95-all.

Simmons made a layup after Drummond missed one to give the Sixers a 101-97 lead. Horford hit a three, then converted a three-point play after a Pistons turnover to increase Philadelphia's lead to 10. Another Horford long ball with 2:28 left effectively clinched the Sixers' win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)