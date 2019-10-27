International Development News
Development News Edition

Canadiens top Leafs on 3 third-period goals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Montreal
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 08:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 08:09 IST
Canadiens top Leafs on 3 third-period goals
Image Credit: pixabay

Joel Armia scored a power-play goal in the opening seconds of the third period to snap a tie as the Montreal Canadiens went on to defeat the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. Jonathan Drouin had two goals on a pair of breakaways for the Canadiens, and Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki added a goal each. Armia also had an assist.

Carey Price made 29 saves for the Canadiens, who had lost their two previous games. Jake Muzzin and Andreas Johnsson scored for the Maple Leafs.

Toronto's backup goaltender Michael Hutchinson made 33 stops. Montreal led 2-1 after the first period after having a 19-5 advantage in shots on goal.

Gallagher scored his fifth goal this season at 7:43 of the first when he jammed in his own rebound. Drouin scored at 12:34 on a breakaway from the Toronto blue line, shifting from his forehand to his backhand before stuffing the puck behind Hutchinson. Armia made the saucer pass that put Drouin in the clear. Armia had lost the puck near the Toronto blue line then retrieved it from Ilya Mikheyev.

Muzzin scored his third goal at 19:44 of the first on a one-timer after moving into the left circle to accept a pass from Mitch Marner. The Maple Leafs had a 15-9 edge in shots in the second period and tied the game at 2-2. Johnsson slid home a backhand from a goalmouth scramble for his third goal this season at 5:52. The play started with a turnover by Montreal's Artturi Lehkonen.

Armia stole the puck from Muzzin to score his sixth goal of the season just seven seconds into the third period. Toronto's Alex Kerfoot was serving a boarding penalty that carried over from the second period. Drouin took the puck from Toronto's Tyson Barrie in the neutral zone and skated in alone to notch his fifth goal of the season at 7:40 of the third.

Montreal took advantage of Toronto's pinching defense and Suzuki completed a 2-on-1 break with his third goal at 11:53.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

UPDATE 4-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Westbrook passes Magic, Rockets survive Pelicans

Russell Westbrook surpassed Magic Johnson in career triple-doubles, and the host Houston Rockets held on for a 126-123 win over the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Westbrook notched 28 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists for h...

Love's near triple-double leads Cavs over Pacers

Kevin Love came one assist shy of a triple-double, Tristan Thompson scored 25 points, and the host Cleveland Cavaliers held off a late rally to beat the Indiana Pacers, 110-99, Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland led almost wi...

Penguins score 3 in third, Murray shuts out Stars

Goaltender Matt Murray stopped 25 shots, and Dominik Kahun, Bryan Rust and Brandon Tanev scored third-period goals Saturday as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins downed the Dallas Stars 3-0. For Murray, it was his 11th career shutout, his fir...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-England call up scrumhalf Spencer for shock World Cup final berth

Saracens scrumhalf Ben Spencer, who has 20 minutes of test rugby to his name, is set for a shock place on Englands bench for the World Cup final after Willi Heinz was ruled out after damaging a hamstring in Saturdays semi-final victory over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019