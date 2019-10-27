International Development News
Penguins score 3 in third, Murray shuts out Stars

Image Credit: pixabay

Goaltender Matt Murray stopped 25 shots, and Dominik Kahun, Bryan Rust and Brandon Tanev scored third-period goals Saturday as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins downed the Dallas Stars 3-0. For Murray, it was his 11th career shutout, his first of the season and his first against Dallas.

Dallas goalie Ben Bishop made 24 saves. The win broke the Penguins' three-game losing streak -- which began after Pittsburgh beat the Stars 4-2 at home on Oct. 18. Dallas had won three straight since the previous loss to the Penguins.

Indicative of the low-scoring, defensive battle, there were as many pucks that struck players up high as there were goals. In the first, Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell slid to block a shot by Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby, only to get bloodied when the puck hit him under his nose. Lindell returned with a full face shield later in the game.

In the second, a shot by the Penguins' Teddy Blueger rode up the stick of Stars defenseman Taylor Fedun and hit him in the jaw. Fedun also returned. Then with about 10 seconds left in the second, Crosby took a shot by teammate Kris Letang to the left side of his face or neck. Crosby also returned, about two minutes into the third.

The Stars lost defenseman Andrej Sekera another way about six minutes into the third after he went hard into the boards while chasing after a puck in the Dallas end with Pittsburgh's Nick Bjugstad. Sekera was helped off the ice. Kahun figuratively broke the ice with his first goal of the season -- and first with Pittsburgh -- at 7:29 of the third. He forced a turnover by Bishop, who was playing the puck behind his net. As Bishop scrambled back, Kahun's centering pass for linemate Sam Lafferty rebounded off Bishop and back to Kahun, who shoveled it in behind the goalie.

Rust, making his season debut after suffering a broken hand in the preseason, scored at 9:07 to make it 2-0. Defenseman John Marino, whose assist was his first NHL point, missed on a shot from the right point. Rust scooped the puck behind the net and scored on a wraparound that banked in off Dallas defenseman John Klingberg. Tanev added an empty-netter with 1:14 left.

