UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-World champion Marquez wins in Australia

  • Reuters
  • Sydney
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 10:28 IST
MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez swooped late to win the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday as pole-sitter Maverick Vinales's challenge ended with a crash in the final lap.

Marquez, who sewed up his sixth MotoGP title and fourth in a row in Thailand three weeks ago, finished ahead of runnerup Cal Crutchlow, with home hero Jack Miller finishing third. Italian great Valentino Rossi placed eighth for Yamaha after qualifying fourth in his 400th race weekend.

In a heart-jangling start, Danilo Petrucci high-sided after brushing by Marquez on the first lap and took out French rider Fabio Quartararo as he flew off his Ducati.

