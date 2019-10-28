International Development News
Ground game helps carry Eagles past Bills

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 02:01 IST
  • Created: 28-10-2019 01:55 IST
Sanders left with a reported shoulder injury in the second half and didn't return after rushing for 74 yards on three carries. Image Credit: Flickr

Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, and Boston Scott each rushed for one touchdown, quarterback Carson Wentz tossed another and the visiting Philadelphia Eagles snapped a two-game losing streak with a 31-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Sanders left with a reported shoulder injury in the second half and didn't return after rushing for 74 yards on three carries.

Wentz was 17 of 24 for 172 yards and the running game accounted for 218 yards. Quarterback Josh Allen was 16 of 34 for 169 yards and two touchdowns for the Bills (5-2). The Eagles (4-4) sacked Allen four times.

Howard rushed for 96 yards on 23 carries. The Eagles ran for 218 yards. After an early 37-yard field goal by Jake Elliott gave the Eagles a 3-0 lead, the Bills responded with a 75-yard drive, capped by Allen's 14-yard touchdown pass to Cole Beasley with 14:48 left in the second quarter.

The Eagles' defense stiffened and caused Allen to fumble with Brandon Graham pouncing on the football at the Buffalo 24 with 1:53 left in the first half. The Eagles turned the turnover into a 5-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to Dallas Goedert with 25 seconds remaining in the half. With the wind swirling, the Eagles opted for a two-point conversion attempt, and Sanders scampered into the end zone for an 11-7 lead. Stephen Hauschka missed a 53-yard field goal for Buffalo as time expired before halftime.

Sanders secured the first rushing touchdown of his career with a 65-yard burst just 58 seconds into the third. Elliott clanged the extra point off the left upright to keep the score at 17-7. It was Elliott's first miss of a field goal or extra point this season. The Bills came back with another 75-yard drive as Devin Singletary hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Allen as Buffalo pulled within 17-13 with 9:36 remaining in the third. The extra point attempt was blocked.

Philadelphia extended its lead to 24-13 when Scott plunged in from the 5 slightly less than four minutes later. Howard scored from the 3 with 6:12 left as the Eagles pushed their lead to 31-13.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

