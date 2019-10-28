Vogel: Lakers not ruling out Cousins' return this season

Should the Los Angeles Lakers stage a playoff run this season, it's possible they could get a boost from center DeMarcus Cousins after all, according to coach Frank Vogel. Cousins, who signed with the Lakers in July, underwent surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in August, days after he sustained the injury during workouts in Las Vegas.

Vogel said the Lakers are going to "wait and see" about Cousins, who signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract after playing 30 regular-season games and eight postseason games for the Golden State Warriors last season. The Warriors signed Cousins as he was coming off a torn Achilles tendon injury he sustained in January 2018.

"With these injuries that are long rehabs, you have to see and take it kind of month to month and see where he's at," Vogel told reporters before the Lakers' game against Charlotte at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. "But we've not closed the door on a possible return for him." Cousins' injury prompted the Lakers to sign center Dwight Howard.

In nine NBA seasons, Cousins is averaging 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 32 minutes per game. He has started all but 22 of his 565 NBA games.

