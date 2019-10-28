International Development News
Development News Edition

Vogel: Lakers not ruling out Cousins' return this season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 11:45 IST
Vogel: Lakers not ruling out Cousins' return this season
Image Credit: Twitter (@Lakers )

Should the Los Angeles Lakers stage a playoff run this season, it's possible they could get a boost from center DeMarcus Cousins after all, according to coach Frank Vogel. Cousins, who signed with the Lakers in July, underwent surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in August, days after he sustained the injury during workouts in Las Vegas.

Vogel said the Lakers are going to "wait and see" about Cousins, who signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract after playing 30 regular-season games and eight postseason games for the Golden State Warriors last season. The Warriors signed Cousins as he was coming off a torn Achilles tendon injury he sustained in January 2018.

"With these injuries that are long rehabs, you have to see and take it kind of month to month and see where he's at," Vogel told reporters before the Lakers' game against Charlotte at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. "But we've not closed the door on a possible return for him." Cousins' injury prompted the Lakers to sign center Dwight Howard.

In nine NBA seasons, Cousins is averaging 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 32 minutes per game. He has started all but 22 of his 565 NBA games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Veteran journalist dead

Veteran journalist dead Amaravati, Oct 28 PTI Eminent journalist C Raghavachari died following prolonged illness in the early hours of Monday, sources said. He was 80. Raghavachari was editor of Visalaandhra Telugu daily for over 30 years...

ADB hosts forum to promote farmers' livelihoods, rural development and food security

Ensuring access to nutritious, safe and affordable food enabled by modern technologies and creative policies is essential to achieve inclusive and sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific, participants heard at the Rural Development ...

John Legend's recent move to impress wife was super successful

Singer John Legend recently proved that he can do anything for wife Chrissy Teigen which will just make you feel awe. According to the 33-year-old author, her husband was on a plane from London and scheduled to land in Washington D.C. Howev...

Indian-founded InstaReM morphs into Nium, a global enterprise payments platform

Global cross-border digital payments company InstaReM is rebranding to become part of Nium, a global enterprise payments platform. Stemming from the Sanskrit word for rules and principles, Nium encapsulates what its about rewriting the ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019