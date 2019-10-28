International Development News
Half-centuries by Javeria Khan and captain Bismah Maroof helped Pakistan women to register a victory by 15 runs against Bangladesh in the second T20I and seal the three-match series 2-0 at Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday.

Javeria, Bismah hand Pakistan second T20I win over Bangladesh
Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof (Photo/Pakistan Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Half-centuries by Javeria Khan and captain Bismah Maroof helped Pakistan women to register a victory by 15 runs against Bangladesh in the second T20I and seal the three-match series 2-0 at Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday. Pakistan put 167 for loss of three wickets in 20 overs, their third-highest total in the format, after being asked to bat by Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun.

The 95-run partnership for the second-wicket between Javeria and Bismah helped Pakistan to post a target of 168 runs. Maroof came to bat at number three and recorded her highest score in the format as she played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 50 balls, studded with nine fours and a six. This was her 10th half-century in the T20Is.

Opening batter Javeria scored 52 runs, hitting five fours and two sixes before she lost her wicket in the 17th over of the innings to Bangladesh fast-bowler Jahanara Alam, who with two for 27 in four overs was the stand-out bowler for her side. Bangladesh failed to get a solid platform that the run-chase demanded as both openers Ayesha Rahman (5) and Shamima Sultana (11) were sent back to the pavilion by the end of the fifth over as the scorecard read 25 for two.

With three balls still left in the powerplay, Rumana Ahmed followed Ayesha and Shamima back to the pavilion without scoring any runs as Bangladesh reeled at 25 for three. With 45 runs in 32 balls, Sanjida Islam put up a fight to keep Bangladesh's hopes alive in the match. But, her stay at the crease was curtailed by Sadia Iqbal.

With the figures of three for 19 in four overs, the 24-year-old Sadia, playing her only second T20I, starred with the ball as Pakistan successfully defended their total. Pakistan captain Bismah bagged her second player-of-the-match award. The third T20I will be played here on October 30. (ANI)

