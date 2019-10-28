International Development News
Development News Edition

Friends then made fun of wushu, parents now enquiring about it: world champion Praveen

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 17:58 IST
Friends then made fun of wushu, parents now enquiring about it: world champion Praveen

Taking up a sport that was at first ridiculed by his friends, Praveen's historic gold at the recent World Championship ended up bringing parents and kids closer to wushu. Going off to sleep every night "with thoughts of winning only the gold" has paid off handsomely, for the feat in Shanghai, China last week is as much a recognition for the sport as it for the Haryana athlete himself.

"My parents were unaware of the sport and friends would make fun of the name wushu. I would show them the fight videos and they started finding it interesting. Fight dekhke bolte the ye to bahut accha game hai (after watching the fights, they found it interesting)," Praveen told Sports Authority of India (SAI). "I set up my mind then that I have to do well in the Asian and the World meets," said the first Indian man to win a World Championship gold.

Since winning the gold, Praveen said he has been flooded by calls with parents enquiring about the sport. "I am now getting a lot of calls from youngsters and parents where to start their training. Pramod Kataria, my senior, has opened his own academy in Haryana, while there are academies in Delhi as well," he said.

"My suggestion is start with a mixed regime with focus on punches and throws. As for me, my favourite technique is throwing with a single leg takedown as well as the right thigh kick," he added. Serving in the Indian Army, Praveen achieved the feat in the 48kg sanda category, defeating Philippines' Russel Diaz 2-1 in the final.

"My Army coaches and mentors kept motivating me, telling me constantly 'tu yeh kar sakta hai' (you can do it)." "Every night, as I lay in bed, even I thought that I can probably do it. I started working hard and during the camp two months back, I made up my mind, 'agar medal laana hai toh gold leke hi aana hai' (If I have to bring home a medal it has to be gold)," he added.

The 2016 Asian Championship silver medallist was inspired to take up the Chinese martial art in 2011-12 after watching a state-level tournament at a university in Rohtak. Wushu sanda is a martial art which combines full-contact kickboxing, including close range punches and kicks, with wrestling, takedowns, throws, sweeps and kick catches.

"It had kicks, punches, throws and that intrigued me. I approached Pramod Kataria, who was working in the CRPF then, to help me practice the sport," Praveen recalled. The 22-year-old won a silver medal in the junior nationals in 2014 and followed it up by clinching the senior national title a year later.

After settling for a silver at the Taiwan Asian Championships in 2016, Praveen missed the chance to qualify for the World Championships in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Less pollution on Diwali due to ground-level actions, green crackers: CPCB

The national capital witnessed less pollution this Diwali as compared to last year due to the cumulative effects of ground-level actions and introduction of green crackers, the Central Pollution Control Board said on Monday. The citys avera...

People staying away from firecrackers, BJP leaders instigating them: AAP

Accusing the BJP of instigating people to burst firecrackers on Diwali, the ruling AAP in Delhi said on Monday that the saffron party has a habit of opposing everything that the Kejriwal government does. Addressing a press conference, senio...

Fire evacuation order displaces LeBron James

LeBron James and his family left their Los Angeles-area home under fire evacuation orders following Sundays game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a statement calling for residents to get out when told to...

Bellerin calls for Arsenal unity after Xhaka tantrum

London, Oct 28 AFP Hector Bellerin has called for everyone at Arsenal to come together following club captain Granit Xhakas tantrum on being substituted on Sunday during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace. Bellerin, who is the Gunners third c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019