Sharvan seeded second as India gear up for U-23 World Wrestling C'ship

  • PTI
  • |
  • Budapest
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 18:33 IST
Junior Asian Championship gold medallist Sharvan has received the second seeding in 65kg as he starts India's campaign at the UWW Under-23 World Championships here on Monday. Sharvan, who remains one of India's key medal hopes, will take on the top seed Rifat Saibotalov of Kazakhstan for a place in the quarter-finals.

Besides him, Akash Antil is the only other Indian wrestler who starts in the pre-quarter-finals after having been seeded ninth in 97kg. For a last-eight berth, he will have to get the better of 10th seed Xu Li of China. Three more Indians will be in action in the qualifiers on the first day of the championships. In 57kg, 15th seeded Naveen meets the 16th seeded Ahmet Duman of Turkey while his namesake in 70kg also seeded 15th, takes on Russia's 16th seed Chermen Valiev. Former World Junior World Championships bronze medallist Veer Dev Gulia, seeded 18th, has Hungary's 17th seed Botond Lukacs first up.

India will be looking to improve their performance from the last edition where Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the silver medal in 57kg after the men's team and the women's team underwent 15 days of rigorous training at Sonipat and Lucknow respectively before leaving for Budapest. More than 60 teams and 600 U-23 wrestlers will be seen in action from across the world.

