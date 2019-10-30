International Development News
Development News Edition

Penguins get off to fast start in win over Flyers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pittsburgh
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 07:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 07:34 IST
Penguins get off to fast start in win over Flyers
(Representative Image) Image Credit: pixabay

Seven players scored and the Pittsburgh Penguins rode a four-goal first period Tuesday to a 7-1 walloping of the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. Dominik Kahun had a goal and two assists, Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon each had a goal and two assists, and the Penguins also got goals from Justin Schultz, Jared McCann, Jake Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese in winning their second straight game and seventh in their past 10.

Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray, coming off a shutout, gave up one goal on 30 shots. Oskar Lindblom scored for the Flyers, who lost their second in a row.

Brian Elliott, the veteran backup goalie who started after young No. 1 Carter Hart got pulled in two of his past three starts, stopped 22 of 28 shots in two periods before he got pulled. Hart stopped eight of nine shots. It was the first meeting of the season for the Metropolitan Division foes and longtime bitter rivals.

Schultz opened the scoring with his first goal, a shot from the right point as Elliott was screened at 5:57 of the first. McCann struck at 8:13 of the first on a one-timer off Kahun's centering pass to make it 2-0.

Pittsburgh made it three goals in a span of 2:49 when Simon converted a pass from Crosby, beating Elliott on his stick side. The assist gave Crosby 100 points in 68 career games against Philadelphia. Simon returned the favor when he sent a cross-ice pass to Crosby, who waited for his opening and roofed a sharp-angle shot under the crossbar for a 4-0 lead at 14:02 of the first.

At 16:40 of the second, Guenztel picked up his team-leading seventh goal on a shot from the slot to boost it to 5-0. Twenty seconds later, Aston-Reese redirected a shot from the left point by Jack Johnson past Elliott to make it 6-0.

Lindblom broke through for the Flyers, scoring from the inner edge of the right circle to make it 6-1 at 1:57 of the third. Kahun closed out the scoring with 6.6 seconds left in regulation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hawks lose Young to injury, lose game to Heat

In a game marred by an injury to star Atlanta point guard Trae Young, the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler defeated the visiting Hawks 112-97 on Tuesday night. Atlantas John Collins led all scorers with 30 points. Miami rookie Tyler Herro had 19...

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding 2-day visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Delhi, after concluding his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia where he delivered the keynote address of the Future Investment Initiative FII and held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salm...

Cards' Murray gets first shot at perfect 49ers defense

The San Francisco 49ers will come dressed as the most surprising team in the NFL when they visit the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., on Halloween night Thursday. But make no mistake The 49ers are convinced their NFC-best 7-0 record is...

Caps’ Ovechkin delivers OT goal to beat Leafs

Alex Ovechkin scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 400 of overtime and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs had killed off William Nylanders tripping penalt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019