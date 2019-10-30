International Development News
Development News Edition

Australia restrict Sri Lanka to 117 in 2nd T20

  • PTI
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 15:39 IST
Australia restrict Sri Lanka to 117 in 2nd T20
Chandrasekhar was an aggressive opening batsman and played a vital role in the Tamil Nadu's second Ranji Trophy title in 1987-88. Image Credit: ANI

Brisbane, Oct 30 (AFP) Kusal Perera top-scored with 27 as tight bowling from Australia restricted Sri Lanka to just 117 off 19 overs Wednesday in the second Twenty20 in Brisbane. The home team emphatically won the first of the three-match series in Adelaide on Sunday, thrashing the visitors by 134 runs, with David Warner smashing a century.

It was Australia's biggest-ever win in the format and Sri Lanka's heaviest T20 defeat, with skipper Lasith Malinga urging his team to show character at the Gabba and bounce back. But two wickets from the towering Billy Stanlake, in for Mitchell Starc who was attending his brother's wedding, and a brace each for Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins kept them in check.

Australia got an early breakthrough in the second over when Kusal Mendis was run out after a mix-up with Danushka Gunathilaka, who called for a run after hitting the ball then didn't move. He attempted to make amends by opening his bat, clubbing a huge six off Stanlake, before his luck ran out and he was clean-bowled by the lanky paceman for 21.

Spinner Agar then enticed rising star Avishka Fernando into a big hit when on 17 and he skied it straight to Cummins, who took a difficult catch. When Niroshan Dickwella fell to Cummins for five, Sri Lanka began to crumble.

Perera chopped onto his stumps on 27 and Dasun Shanaka went for just one, feathering a catch to wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Stanlake. It left them in deep trouble at 75 for six after 11.2 overs and the wickets kept tumbling as Australia tightened the screws.

Defeat in Adelaide was a tough pill to swallow for Sri Lanka, who arrived in Australia on the back of a 3-0 series win with a second-string side against Pakistan. After Brisbane, Australia face Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday before Pakistan arrive for T20s in Sydney, Canberra and Perth. AFP

BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'Housefull 4' hits a century, mints Rs 109.00 crores

The multi-starrer Housefull 4 made it to the Rs 100 crore club on the fifth day of its release. The comedy-drama flick that opened with Rs. 19.08 crores on its first-day had made 109.00 crores until Tuesday, as per Box Office India.The film...

Rescuers hunt man missing after livestreaming Mt Fuji climb

Tokyo, Oct 30 AFP Rescuers in Japan are searching for a man who appears to have fallen down part of Mount Fuji as he was live-streaming his climb up the countrys highest peak, police said Wednesday. The man, whose name has not been made pub...

At 35%, stubble burning share in Delhi's pollution maximum so far: SAFAR

The share of stubble burning in Delhis pollution has risen to 35 percent, the seasons highest, and the hazardous haze shrouding the city on Wednesday can be purely attributed to it, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality monitor SA...

PM Modi to participate in various events in Gujarat on Thursday to mark Patel's 144th birth anniv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, Gujarat, to mark his 144th birth anniversary on Thursday. The prime minister will also participate in the Ekta Diwas Parade, visi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019