I'd like to do better, says Naby Keita

Liverpool's Naby Keita has said that although he is pleased with his form, he would like to perform even better.

Liverpool's Naby Keita. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Naby Keita has said that although he is pleased with his form, he would like to perform even better. "Of course I'm pleased with my form, but I'd like to do better," the club's official website quoted Keita as saying.

Keita returned from injury as a substitute during the recent 1-1 draw at Manchester United. "Yes, I agree it's a good moment for me now to try to avoid picking up any injuries and to, therefore, get plenty of playing time. I feel that moving on from the recent injury that if I can get to play in a lot of matches, I can really try to help the team where I can," said Keita.

The midfielder then also played during a clash with Genk against whom his club registered a 4-1 win. Keita attracted appraisal from many for his performance against Genk but he is of the opinion that he can do better than that.

"I would say not, it wasn't - because I would like to do better than that. It was a match we set out to win. I played [well] enough to please everyone, but I'd like to do better than that in the next matches as well," he said. (ANI)

