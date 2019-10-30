International Development News
date 2019-10-30

'Confidence levels up after world under-18 chess title win'

  Updated: 30-10-2019 19:29 IST
'Confidence levels up after world under-18 chess title win' Chennai, Oct 30 (PTI): Having won the world under-18 chess title recently, young Indian Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa on Wednesday said his confidence level is up and wanted to do even better. "There is stiff competition in the Under-18 category.

My confidence levels have gone up after the triumph. I am motivated to do even better in the upcoming tournaments," Praggnanandhaa said on the sidelines of a felicitation function at the Velammal School campus here. The 14-year old will be taking part in a the London Chess Classic in London (December 1-9) and Sunway Chess Open in Sitges (December 13-22).

"More people have started to take notice of me after my showing in Mumbai. I have also been getting some invitations for events. I will be travelling to England and Spain before the close of the year," he added.

The Chennai-based chess prodigy took part in two back to back major events: the World Youth (U-18) and then the World junior (U-20) championships in Mumbai and Delhi respectively. After claiming the under-18 title, he finished ninth in the Under-20 event.

Praggnanandhaa said playing back to back tournaments had left him tired, which probably affectd his performance. "I was a little bit tired as I was constantly in action.

A lot of high-calibre players were also there and that made it difficult for me," he added. Praggnanandhaa, a Class IX student of Velammal School, dedicated his recent world under-18 title to Sujith Wilson, the two-year old boy who passed away on Tuesday after getting stuck in an abandoned bore well near Tiruchirapally.

"This is for him. I hope tragic incidents like this dont happen in the future," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

