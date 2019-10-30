Zimbabwe Cricket appoints Hamilton Masakadza director of cricket

Zimbabwe Cricket on Wednesday named former captain Hamilton Masakadza as the director of cricket. Zimbabwe Cricket said that this step has been taken to transform the game both on and off the field.

They took to Twitter to announce: "BREAKING NEWS: Former national captain Hamilton Masakadza has been appointed as @ZimCricketv director of cricket, a newly created role designed to transform the game both on and off the field. Congratulations and we wish you all the best! #CongratsHamilton." Last month, Masakadza had announced his retirement from international cricket. He played his last match on September 21, when his team registered a massive seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan. (ANI)

