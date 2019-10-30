International Development News
Patriots sign K Folk to replace Nugent

  • Reuters
  • New England
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 23:19 IST
  • Created: 30-10-2019 23:18 IST
The New England Patriots signed Nick Folk on Wednesday, one day after releasing fellow kicker Mike Nugent. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Folk previously kicked for the Dallas Cowboys (2007-09), New York Jets (2010-16) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017). He played in the spring for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football. "We'll see how it goes. I haven't seen much so far. He's had a very successful career, but we'll see where we're at," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday.

Folk has connected on 245 of his 305 field-goal tries and 342 of his 346 extra point attempts during 154 games in his NFL career. He earned Pro Bowl honors during his rookie season with the Cowboys. Folk, 34, made 6-of-11 field goal attempts and 7-of-9 extra-point tries in four games with Tampa Bay in 2017, his most recent NFL stint.

The Patriots signed Nugent, 37, on Oct. 3 after Stephen Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve with a left hip injury. In four games, Nugent made 5 of 8 field-goal attempts and 15 of 16 extra-point tries. In New England's 27-13 win over Cleveland on Sunday, the Browns blocked Nugent's 29-yard field-goal attempt. He also missed from 34 yards out.

