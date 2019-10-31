Soccer-Verratti extends PSG contract until 2024

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has extended his contract with Paris St Germain by three years until 2024, the French champions said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Ligue 1 club in 2012, is the only PSG player to have shared in all their trophy success since Qatar Sports Investment took over in 2011.

Verratti has scored nine goals and provided 48 assists in 290 appearances for the club.

