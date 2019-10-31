International Development News
Bears out to punt losing streak at Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles eye their second consecutive victory when they host the sinking Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Eagles (4-4) can move back above .500 with a win in a rematch of last season's NFC Wild Card game -- a 16-15 victory at Chicago decided on a missed field goal attempt by the Bears. It's a theme Chicago simply cannot shake.

On the flip side, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday the team is excited for what's ahead based on the improvement of the overall health of the roster. "The No. 1 thing is we're getting guys back, we're getting guys healthy here quickly and it goes into a lot of the decisions, but we take a look," Pederson said. "But I feel really good with where we are as a team and what we got coming down the pike."

Since the meeting in January, the teams have revamped rosters. The Eagles will be anchored by quarterback Carson Wentz, who was injured for the playoff game. Meanwhile, the Bears are looking for an anchor of any sort at this point after a 3-1 start went south. Wentz has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 11 consecutive games, tying an NFL record also held by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Wentz tossed a touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert in last Sunday's 31-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills on the road. Philadelphia also rushed for three scores.

The 18-point win came after a week of reported turmoil within the Eagles' locker room about a lack of leadership. "I think it's just a step in the right direction, for those guys to step up and kind of take ownership," Pederson said. "Listen, being a leader is not about being perfect, and everybody made mistakes. But they stepped up and owned it.

Edge rusher Brandon Graham elevated his play on defense with his fifth sack of the season. The defense was scorched for 37 points against the Dallas Cowboys the prior week and stepped up in a big way, anchored by Graham. "He's playing tough, he's playing physical, he's playing inside a little bit on the pass-rush stuff," defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. "But he mans that defensive end well and that was a good running football team (Bills). That team takes pride in being physical and we were able to take that part of the game away from them."

It's unclear if the banged-up Eagles will see the return of wide receiver DeSean Jackson, left tackle Jason Peters or linebacker Nigel Bradham against the Bears. Wentz said Wednesday he was thrilled the Eagles made no moves at the trade deadline, after rumors connected them to help at cornerback and running back.

"We'll have some guys coming back from injuries and stuff soon," Wentz said, "so we feel extremely confident with who we have and we're ready to roll." The reeling Bears are glad to see the calendar stretch beyond October. They've lost three in a row -- to the Oakland Raiders (24-21), New Orleans Saints (36-25) and Los Angeles Chargers (17-16) -- to fall to 3-4 after winning three of their first four games.

The three-game losing streak prompted questions about a quarterback switch from Mitchell Trubisky to backup Chase Daniel. But head coach Matt Nagy said that the team will send out Trubisky to face the Eagles despite two turnovers in the fourth quarter against the Chargers. "We understand that we didn't get the win, but we felt there was definitely an improvement," Nagy said. "We're going to make sure that we keep our noses to the grind, we stay positive, we stay really positive because that's who we are."

The Bears are still looking to get past questions about the stability of their kicking game. Those woes continued against the Chargers as Eddy Pineiro missed a potential game-winning 41-yard field goal from the left hash at the final buzzer. In last season's playoff loss to the Eagles, Cody Parkey's possible game winner clanged off the upright and crossbar before bouncing out.

"The snap, the hold -- everything was perfect," Pineiro said. "I just could have aimed a little bit more right. I mean, the wind was going really hard. ... If I could go back, I'd aim a little bit more right." The Bears have already lost as many games this season as they did all of last season, going 12-4. But their defense is still formidable when clicking.

"You look at the time of possession at the end of the game," said defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano. "And we had the ball 38 minutes. Where we've struggled is that we haven't been able to get off the field on third down."

