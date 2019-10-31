International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-Fully-fit Kolbe prepared to do whatever it takes for final win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 08:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 08:56 IST
Rugby-Fully-fit Kolbe prepared to do whatever it takes for final win
Image Credit: Flickr

Cheslin Kolbe was frustrated at being kept out of the Rugby World Cup semi-final due to an ankle injury but the South Africa winger says he would not be taking the field for the final against England if not 100% fit as to do so would be "selfish".

Kolbe missed the Springboks pool match against Canada with the injury and had to leave the field in the latter stages of the quarter-final against Japan before sitting out their 19-16 semi-final win over Wales. Coach Rassie Erasmus said earlier in the week that he expected to bring the 26-year-old back into the squad for the final and he confirmed the winger's selection on Thursday.

"I'm really confident, I always give my 100%," Kolbe told reporters. "I'll never go out on the field when I'm not 100% because that's just selfish as a player." South Africa, beaten 23-13 by the All Blacks in their opening pool game, have advanced to their third final on the back of a massive forward pack that wears the opposition down and feeds off mistakes.

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and flyhalf Handre Pollard have tended to kick first then seek to ask questions of opposition defenses later, with the exciting outside backs like Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi left to chase high balls. It is the same tactic that led to South Africa beating England in 2007 final, though one which did not fully utilize the talents of the mercurial Bryan Habana on the wing.

Kolbe said that, like any outside back, he preferred to play with the ball in hand but acknowledged the coaches had a game plan that had led them to the final and he would do what was required of him. "There are structures, plans put in place," he said. "If you wear that jersey, it's whatever it takes to wear it and give the best on the field.

"Whether it's chasing up on a kick, be up on defense or run with the ball in hand, it's just going to be whatever it takes to make it work and make sure the team benefits at the end of the day. "I obviously do enjoy running with ball in hand, but the game has really differed in the last couple of months in terms of being more aerial, battle-wise.

"I think there's going to be a bit of contest in the air and chasing and I think that the team that's going to be up for that is the team that's going to pull it through."

Also Read: UPDATE 4-South Africa's latest power cuts highlight Eskom challenge

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-In record deal, U.S. to recover $1 bln from Malaysian fugitive Jho Low

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday struck a deal to recoup 1 billion in funds allegedly looted from a Malaysian state investment fund by fugitive financier Jho Low, in a record capture for a U.S. anti-corruption probe. U.S. authoritie...

ISIS still dangerous, could attempt retribution attack after Baghdadi's killing: US

A top American General has said the Islamic State is still dangerous and it could attempt a retribution attack after the killing of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US raid. The head of US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, spea...

Rupee rises 9 paise against US dollar after Fed rate cut

The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 70.81 against the American currency in early trade on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate. A positive opening in the equity market, weak dollar against other major curren...

Senior bureaucrats appointed coordinating officers of medical

The Odisha government has appointed 10 senior IAS officers as coordinating officers of 13 medical colleges and hospitals in the state to improve overall performance and infrastructure development, an official said. Development Commissioner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019