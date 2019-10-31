Sports News Roundup: Nationals beat Astros to win maiden World Series title; Paris Masters and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cards' Murray gets first shot at perfect 49ers defense

The San Francisco 49ers will come dressed as the most surprising team in the NFL when they visit the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., on Halloween night Thursday. But make no mistake: The 49ers are convinced their NFC-best 7-0 record is no disguise.

NHL notebook: Penguins' Malkin eager to return

Pittsburgh star forward Evgeni Malkin is closing in on returning to the Penguins' lineup. Malkin, who has been sidelined since Oct. 5 due to a lower-body injury, is hoping to be on the ice Saturday when the Penguins host the Edmonton Oilers.

NBA notebook: Hawks' Young to be re-evaluated Monday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is not expected to miss significant time after spraining his right ankle in a road loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. The team announced that he received treatment Wednesday morning and will be re-evaluated on Monday. According to multiple reports, the injury was not serious enough to require an MRI.

Dallas street renamed after legendary Nowitzki

Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki had a street renamed in his honor on Wednesday. Nowitzki Way was unveiled near American Airlines Center in Dallas. It replaces the 2900-3000 block on Olive Street to the south of the arena.

NFL notebook: Testy Mayfield bolts news conference

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stormed out of his news conference on Wednesday after getting testy with a local reporter. Tony Grossi, a reporter for 850 ESPN in Cleveland, asked Mayfield about the team's urgency during the final drive of the first half Sunday in a 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots.

Nationals beat Astros to win maiden World Series title

The Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in a winner-take-all Game Seven showdown on Wednesday to secure their maiden World Series title. For the Nationals, who began playing in the nation's capital in 2005 when the Montreal Expos moved there and changed their name, the win put the finishing touches on a stunning turnaround after they began the season with a miserable 19-31 record.

Drug reform in U.S. horse racing faces obstacles

Outrage over the deaths of 36 horses at Santa Anita Park in Southern California since December has given a boost to federal legislation aimed at stopping drug abuse in the sport. But the bipartisan bill, which would end the use of drugs on race day and establish a national anti-doping authority, faces a formidable foe in Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.

QB Allen set for NFL debut as Broncos host Browns

The Cleveland Browns believe they have their franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield. Their opponent on Sunday will debut its sixth starter at that position since future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season. Brandon Allen will take his first regular-season NFL snap when the Broncos host the Browns this week, after Denver announced Joe Flacco will miss time with a herniated disc in his neck. Allen, who was drafted by Jacksonville in 2016 and also spent time on the Los Angeles Rams' roster, got the nod to lead the 2-6 Broncos.

Djokovic survives wobble against little-known Frenchman

World number one Novak Djokovic recovered from a stuttering start to kick off his Paris Masters campaign with a 7-6(2) 6-4 second-round victory over French youngster Corentin Moutet on Wednesday. The Serbian, looking to end the year at the top of the ATP rankings for a record-equalling sixth time, saved two set points before hammering his way past the 20-year-old Moutet.

Top Santa Anita vet says track is safest in U.S.

The Santa Anita Park's top veterinarian said drug reforms instituted at the race track have made it the safest in the country even though 36 horse fatalities have occurred at the venue this year. The high number of deaths at the famed Southern California track, which will host the Breeders' Cup on Friday and Saturday, since the season began in last December, prompted public backlash and government investigations.

