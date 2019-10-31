International Development News
Pooja Gehlot enters semi-finals of U-23 World Wrestling Championships

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 19:34 IST
  • |
  Created: 31-10-2019 19:34 IST
India's Pooja Gehlot (53kg) remained in the medal hunt after storming into the semi-finals of the UWW Under-23 World Championships 2019 here on Thursday. It was a fantastic display from the youngster who started from the qualifying stages, where she demolished Ekaterina Verbina of Russia 8-3.

In the quarter-finals, Gehlot blazed through her bout, notching up a commanding 8-0 win to set up a semi-final showdown against Zeynep Yetgil, gold medallist at the Junior European Wrestling Championships in 2018. Gehlot is the second Indian woman wrestler to remain in contention for a medal after Jyoti (50kg) made it to the bronze medal contest, which is also scheduled to take place tonight.

In 57kg, Pinki Rani advanced to the quarters from the qualifiers after registering a one-sided 5-0 victory over Arian Geralin Carpio of the USA. Her run came to an end in the last-eight at the hands of Hannah Fay Taylor, who edged her 2-1 in a gritty contest.

None of the other Indians in action could win a round. While Ukraine's Ilona Prokopevniuk was declared a 2-0 winner by fall over Reshma Mane in 62kg, Nisha exited with a 3-11 loss to Maya Gabriella Nelson of the USA in 65kg.

In 72kg, Naina suffered the same fate when she was shown the door by Cuba's Milaimys de la Caridad Marin Potrille after a 13-3 victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

