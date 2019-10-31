International Development News
Development News Edition

Squash-Egypt plays host as women's world champion to earn more prize money than men's

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:08 IST
Squash-Egypt plays host as women's world champion to earn more prize money than men's
Image Credit: Pixabay

The female world squash champion will receive more prize money than the male equivalent for the first time at the CIB PSA Women's World Championship in Egypt this month as the sport takes gender equality to a new level.

The tournament, taking place against the backdrop of the pyramids of Giza, is awarding the women's champion $48,640 out of a purse of $430,000. The men's champion will get $45,600 from a pot of $335,000 in their concurrent event in Qatar. "With the prize money of the women's being so high, even higher than the men's world champs this year, it is great for our sport to actually have the women appreciated," said Raneem El Welily, the female world number one.

"As a player, I feel very lucky to be part of such a strong era in squash history." El Welily is one of four Egyptian women vying for the record fund, as she takes on Nouran Gohar in the semi-finals while Hania El Hammamy faces Nour El Sherbini for a place in Friday's final.

The increase in prize money was enabled by sponsor CIB pledging an additional $100,000 into the pot. Aside from the unique location, Egypt is a fertile market for squash as the top four men in the game are from the North African nation, including world champion and number one Ali Farag, as well as four out of the five top women.

"The pyramids championship that began in the late 90s, of course, we all hoped to play on such a big stage one day," said Farag. The top junior players are also Egyptian for both genders, helped by the fact the country has the world's biggest squash academy. Egypt is also a world champion in the team's categories for men and women, as is the case with juniors for both genders.

"There are countries that are just talented at particular sports like China is talented at ping pong, Brazil is talented at football - we are talented at squash," former world number one Karim Darwish said. "In squash, there are constantly champions who children always look to and want to be like, so people believe that they can reach that status."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

One district, one problem, total solution should be ideology, Modi tells civil service probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon civil services probationers to identify one big problem in their areas of posting and solve it completely, saying one district, one problem and total solution should be their ideology. A...

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

CBDT extends the deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh....

Punjab: Man serving life term gets married inside Patiala jail

A gangster, who is serving a life imprisonment term in a maximum-security prison in Nabha, got married inside the jail premises with the permission of the High Court on Thursday. The prisoner, Mandeep Singh, was convicted for a double murde...

Iraqi PM will only resign if a replacement is found - president

Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Thursday that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi would only resign in response to mass protests if parliamentary blocs agree on his replacement to avoid a constitutional vacuum.Salih said in a live address ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019