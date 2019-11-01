International Development News
Development News Edition

England claim first blood in New Zealand T20 series

  • PTI
  • |
  • Christchurch
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 11:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 11:20 IST
England claim first blood in New Zealand T20 series
England cricket team in action against New Zealand (Photo/ ICC Twitter)

A maiden half-century from James Vince powered England to a convincing seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the opening Twenty20 international in Christchurch on Friday. Vince top-scored for the tourists with 59 as England chased down New Zealand's 154-run target in 18.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

While Vince's man-of-the-match performance caught the eye, captain Eoin Morgan was also full of praise for his bowlers, who laid the platform for victory by restricting the Black Caps to 153 for five. "The game was won and lost in the first innings... James Vince played outstanding well but all credit to the bowlers today," he said.

A three-wicket haul from spinner Mitchell Santner was not enough to rescue the Black Caps, whose batting line-up failed to fire after Morgan won the toss and sent them in. England's win came despite the absence of several senior players, who have been rested for the series after a grueling period that saw them win the World Cup and fail to reclaim the Ashes.

A trio of debutants in the team facing New Zealand fitted in seamlessly, with Sam Curran and Pat Brown both snaring a wicket each. All-rounder Lewis Gregory was not needed with either bat or ball and will hope to make an impression when hostilities resume in Wellington on Sunday.

Morgan said his squad was building its depth by blooding youngsters ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. "It's a chance for them to stake their claim," said the England captain, who emphatically ended the match with a six off the final ball to finish on 34 not out.

- 'A bit off' -

New Zealand's regular captain Kane Williamson is out of the series with a hip injury and the Black Caps sorely missed his batting prowess. Stand-in skipper Tim Southee said there was room for improvement in bowling, batting, and fielding.

"We were probably a little bit off in all three areas," he said. "We got a score on the board that we felt we could defend but we were a little bit off with the ball and in the field, which didn't help." The poor form that dogged Martin Guptill at the World Cup continued when Curran coaxed an inside edge that crashed into middle stump.

Fellow opener Colin Munro tried to break the shackles but was too aggressive against Chris Jordan and was caught on the boundary for 21. In reply, Jonny Bairstow made a positive start for England and it took a spectacular catch from Guptill for dismissing him for 35.

Santner and fellow spinner Ish Sodhi had some success pegging back England's run rate before Vince and Morgan combined for a 54-run partnership that proved decisive. It is the first time the sides have met since the one-day World Cup final in July, which ended with scores tied but England claiming victory because they had scored more boundaries.

However, both teams insist their focus for the series is on preparing for next year's T20 World Cup. England are ranked second in the world in T20s behind Pakistan, while New Zealand are sixth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC notice to Centre, RBI on PIL to remove restrictions on cash withdrawal from scam-hit PMC Bank

Delhi HC notice to Centre, RBI on PIL to remove restrictions on cash withdrawal from scam-hit PMC Bank....

Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox board Shonda Rhimes' Anna Delvey series

Actors Julia Garner, Laverne Cox, Anna Chulmsky, Katie Lowes and Alexis Floyd have been cast in the upcoming Netflix series on Anna Delvey by Shonda Rhimes. Delvey, whose real name was Anna Sorokin, was a Russia-born girl who won the New Yo...

Rahul extends wishes on statehood day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wished people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry on their statehood day. He said the support and progress of every state has helped form India and asked ...

Rugby-We need to choose our battles to win the final war, says Underhill

Matching South Africas physicality has been the byword for the England squad this week but flanker Sam Underhill says they will have to pick their moments to engage in order to prevent the Rugby World Cup final turning into a war of attriti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019