International Development News
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Rugby-England, South Africa tactics for World Cup final

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Yokohama
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 12:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 11:55 IST
ANALYSIS-Rugby-England, South Africa tactics for World Cup final
Image Credit: Flickr

Expected tactics of England and South Africa in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final at Yokohama International Stadium:

ENGLAND Speed, pace, urgency, quickness of thought and deed, and selectivity in when to engage in the physical battle.

England had all of that from start to finish against New Zealand and they will need it again, perhaps even more so, to knock South Africa out of their stride in the final. England's speed of recycling, a result of Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Maro Itoje and Co sprinting into rucks, meant New Zealand's defense always seemed to be scrambling by the time twin playmakers George Ford and Owen Farrell were fizzing passes left and right.

England's try after 97 seconds saw half a dozen examples of quick ball, rugby's holy grail, but the sweeping move retained its pace because the likes of hooker Jamie George and prop Kyle Sinckler did not slow it down when they got involved. England will want more of that for 80 minutes on Saturday, working the big South African side back and forth, again and again, hoping to run the legs off them and then penetrate the gaps when they appear.

The contrast with how South Africa played against Wales in their semi-final was extraordinary -- the Springboks were never in a hurry to go anywhere. England will try to disrupt that by making a nuisance of themselves at rucks, but they will be selective, knowing that they could waste precious energy trying to shift some enormous Springboks forwards for often no real benefit.

Instead, they will back themselves to deal with the aerial assault they know is coming. Wingers Jonny May and Anthony Watson have shown themselves brave and effective jumpers, while fullback Elliot Daly knows this is the day when he will have to prove the doubters wrong over that aspect of his game.

George Ford will also be bracing himself for the most important defensive test of his career. Having seen how South Africa successfully targeted the channel of Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar, Ford knows what is coming. Coach Eddie Jones has backed him to stand his ground, however, resisting any temptation to return to the meatier midfield option he went for in the quarter-final with Owen Farrell at 10.

SOUTH AFRICA

The Springboks have pretty much reverted to what has worked for them for decades, and though they may have the odd trick up their sleeves for the final, the selection of six forwards on the bench is an indicator of how they will approach the game.

It is a simple, proven game plan and when executed well, even against teams fully primed for it, one that can be difficult to combat as Wales found in the semi-final. Orchestrating the system are flyhalf Handre Pollard and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, a bundle of energy who can also make rugby time stand still when poised at the back of an immovable ruck waiting to send yet another kick high into the sky.

Then the pace of outside backs Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi and the hyper-dangerous Cheslin Kolbe give chase to put receivers under pressure. Centers Lukhanyo Am and Damian de Allende are more from the "through rather than around" school of centers but Springboks' hopes of victory probably depend more on Pollard kicking penalties than his fellow backs running in tries.

Also Read: Rugby-England's Itoje says rugby cannot be complacent about racism

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Haikou Jiangdong New Area Administration Openly Recruitment Facing Talents at Home and Abroad

HAIKOU, China, Oct. 31, 2019 Xinhua-AsiaNet--On October 30, Haikou Jiangdong New Area Administration which located in the largest free trade zone in Hainan province, issued a recruitment announcement to the world, openly recruiting 35 tale...

Merck Foundation Conducted Their Annual Conference Presided by Ghana Head of State

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Accra, Ghana Business Wire India Prof. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of the Executive Board and Family Board of E-Merck KG inaugurated Merck Africa Asia Luminary in Ghana. The 6th Edition of Merck Afri...

Indian Kashmir losing migrant workers as militants find new target

A rash of killings by separatist militants targeting outsiders in Indias Kashmir has persuaded growing numbers of migrant workers to stay away, rather than risk working in road gangs, building sites, hotels and apple orchards in the restive...

No need for passport for Sikh pilgrims from India visiting Kartarpur: Pak PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that Sikh pilgrims from India would only need a valid ID and not a passport to travel to Kartarpur and are not required to register 10 days in advance to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019