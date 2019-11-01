International Development News
Development News Edition

'It is a huge loss of us' coach Domingo on Shakib's ban

Ahead of the first T20I against India, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo on Friday said the absence of Shakib Al Hasan is a huge loss for them.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 14:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 14:35 IST
'It is a huge loss of us' coach Domingo on Shakib's ban
Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the first T20I against India, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo on Friday said the absence of Shakib Al Hasan is a huge loss for them. Shakib was banned from all forms of cricket on Tuesday after he accepted the charges of breaching the ICC's Anti Corruption Code. The all-rounder also admitted to the charges and agreed to the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

"Anybody will miss Shakib. He is a fantastic cricketer and a leading all-rounder in world cricket," Domingo told reporters. "The players look up to him, so he is obviously a big loss for us there is no doubt about it," he added.

Shakib will be able to resume international cricket from October 29, 2020, provided he satisfies the conditions of the sanction. "We have got a group of 15 players and we are confident in each one of them. There are obviously two big players to replace, but with that comes an opportunity for some younger players in the team," said Domingo.

"We have got some really good players who can replace the big guys," he added. The team will play three T20Is followed by a two-match Test series. The second Test match between both the teams will be a day-night Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.Mahmudullah will lead the team in the shortest format of the game while Mominul Haque will captain the team in the Test series.

"The ban on Shakib has affected some of the players. He has made a mistake and is paying the price for it," Domingo told reporters. "It affects the team, but our mindset and focus is entirely on the series and we are also preparing for the World T20 2020," he added.

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on November 3. (ANI)

Also Read: Shakib Al Hasan will return a better, wiser cricketer: Nazmul Hassan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

RPT-CORRECTED-China, U.S. maintain close contact on trade issues -foreign ministry

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Friday China and the United States have maintained close contact on bilateral trade issues.Trump said on Thursday that the two countries would soon announce a new location at which he and Xi would sign a Phas...

U.S. agents at Guatemala checkpoints see holes in border security

At a highway checkpoint in central Guatemala, 10 U.S. officers in caps and sunglasses and packing concealed weapons watched as local border agents flagged down vehicles, inspected documents and prepared to fingerprint any undocumented migra...

Rs 48-cr multi-speciality hospital to come up in Yanam: CM

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy said on Friday the Centre has earmarked Rs 48 crore for a multi-speciality hospital in Yanam. Speaking after unfurling the tricolour during the celebrations of the 66th Liberation Day De Facto Me...

Seven S Koreans missing in helicopter crash near disputed islets

Seoul, Nov 1 AFP Rescuers searching for seven South Koreans whose helicopter crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from islets disputed with Japan located the aircraft on Friday, Seoul officials said. The helicopter had just picked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019