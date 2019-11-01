International Development News
Pakistan women will aim to win ODI series against Bangladesh

Ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh, Pakistan women's skipper Bismah Maroof is confident that her side will clinch the series

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh, Pakistan women's skipper Bismah Maroof is confident that her side will clinch the series. "We have two one-dayers against Bangladesh and our aim is to win both of them. The T20I series was our season-opener and we needed that win to get the momentum. Now, we have gotten it, we will look to make the most of it in the ODI series," Maroof said in an official statement.

"Our one-day team has been doing well of late and the girls are ready to confront all the challenges that come their way. It was evident in the T20I series when everyone stood up and delivered in pressure moments," she added. After securing a three-nil T20I series win, Pakistan women will aim for another clean-sweep when they will host Bangladesh women in the opening ODI of the two-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Ahead of their next month's final round ICC Women's Championship fixture against world champions England in Malaysia, this series provides a crucial opportunity to the Maroof-led side to get their permutations and combinations right. Pakistan are currently ranked fifth in the eight-team series and a win against England will see them secure automatic qualification for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand by breaking into the top four.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have overall played eight ODIs with Pakistan having an upper hand with five wins. The remaining three were won by Bangladesh. Saturday will also mark the first instance when Pakistan will play an ODI at the country's home of cricket at the Gaddafi Stadium.

"There's a little worry in the camp after the T20I series defeat but we are looking at the positives. The ODI series presents us chances to pounce back and we have a firm believe that we will do better in the upcoming two matches," Bangladesh captain Rumana Ahmed said. "We have good performers in both departments but my observation is that our main strength will be out bowling attack," she added.

Squads Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nashra Sandhu, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, and Sidra Nawaz (wk).

Bangladesh: Rumana Ahmed (c), Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Jahanara Alam, Khadija-tul-Kubra, Shanjida Akther, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (wk), Panna Ghosh, Salma Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Sultana, and Sharmin Sultana Supta. Pakistan will play against Bangladesh in the first ODI at Gaddafi Stadium on November 2. (ANI)

