Hardik Pandya missing 'big guy' MS Dhoni
India batsman Hardik Pandya on Saturday shared a throwback picture, saying that he is missing 'the big guy' MS Dhoni.
India batsman Hardik Pandya on Saturday shared a throwback picture, saying that he is missing 'the big guy' MS Dhoni. Pandya took to Twitter and shared the picture of him walking with Ziva (Dhoni's daughter) and Dhoni. "Miss this little one (and the big guy too)," Pandya tweeted.
India is scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting from November 3. Pandya will not feature in the series as he underwent a lower-back surgery in September and is recovering from the same.
India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur. (ANI)
