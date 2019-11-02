It was my dream to play for India: Shivam on his maiden call-up

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube on Saturday termed his maiden call-up in the national squad as a 'dream.' In a video posted by BCCI, Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen interacting with Shreyas Iyer and Dube.

"I am feeling good after being a part of the team. It was my dream to play for India," said Dube. While announcing the squad last week, chief selector MSK Prasad had said that the all-rounder is perfectly fit for the role as he has delivered phenomenal performances for India A.

"Since I am playing for the country it is a proud moment for me and I will continue to work hard," said Dube. The all-rounder had also hit five sixes in five balls in a domestic match ahead of the Indian Premier League's auction in 2018, which earned him a spot in Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"I had told Dube before the auction that he had to hit six sixes in an over in order to raise his threshold price in the auction," said Iyer. India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur.

The side will take on Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series tomorrow at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)

Also Read: Kohli rested from T20s against Bangladesh, maiden call-up for Shivam Dube

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)