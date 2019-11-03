REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30pm GMT/2:30pm ET

International Development News
Novak Djokovic reached the Paris Masters final for the sixth time when he downed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(5) 6-4 on Saturday but Rafael Nadal pulled out injured. TENNIS-WTAFINALS/

Bencic points finger at Shenzhen court as withdrawals mount SHENZHEN, (Reuters) - Switzerland's Belinda Bencic questioned the quality of the court used at the WTA Finals as she became the latest player to pull out of the end-of-season championship on Saturday.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF Rainbow nation turns gold as Springboks lift World Cup

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - At times it was brutal, often it was downright ugly, but who cares? In the end there can have been few more poignant sights than that of Siya Kolisi, the boy from a dusty, poverty-stricken South African township, on Saturday lifting the Rugby World Cup following an emphatic victory over England. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-FRANCE-TOU-LYO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Toulouse vs Lyon - Ligue 1 wrap Toulouse faces Olympique Lyon in their Ligue 1 soccer match

2 Nov 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-TOR-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Torino v Juventus Titleholders Juventus visit their more modest neighbours Torino for the Derby della Mole in Serie A

2 Nov 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-BET/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Real Betis Real Madrid host Real Betis in La Liga.

2 Nov 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT MOTOR-F1-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - United States Grand Prix - Qualifying Action from qualifying for the United States Grand Prix.

2 Nov 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT SOCCER-CANADA-CAV-FOR/REPORT

Soccer-Hamilton Forge meet the Calgary Calvary in Canadian Premier League final The Hamilton Forge meet the Calgary Calvary in the second leg of the Canadian Premier League final

2 Nov 17:30 ET / 21:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - World Cup organisers hold concluding news conference Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup organisers hold news conference following conclusion of the tournament.

3 Nov 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT GOLF-SHANGHAI/

GOLF - WGC-HSBC Champions Reigning champion Xander Schauffele will join Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in Shanghai.

3 Nov GOLF-BERMUDA/

Golf - PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship final round Final-round coverage from Port Royal in Southampton, Bermuda

3 Nov GOLF-WOMEN-TAIWAN/

Golf - LPGA Tour: Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA final round Final round coverage of the LPGA event in Taiwan.

3 Nov CRICKET-T20-AUS-PAK/

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - First T20 Australia v Pakistan - First T20 at the Sydney Cricket Ground

3 Nov MOTOR-MOTOGP-MALAYSIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix The Sepang International Circuit hosts the Malaysian Grand Prix - the 18th race of the MotoGP season.

3 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - WTA Tour Finals Day eight of the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen features the final.

3 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-AWARDS/ (TV)

Rugby Union - World Rugby Awards The Prince Park Tower Tokyo hosts the World Rugby Awards one day after the 2019 world champions are crowned.

3 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/ (PIX)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England's journey to glory We chart England's four-year journey from 2015 World Cup failure to the final in 2019

3 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT TENNIS-PARIS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 1000 - Paris Masters Action from the final of the Paris Masters - an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event.

3 Nov 06:15 ET / 11:15 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Leicester City. 3 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ATHLETICS-NYC/ (PIX) (TV) Athletics - New York City Marathon

Runners race to the finish line of the TCS New York City annual marathon. The course runs 26.2 miles through the five borough 3 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 3 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-AUG-S04/REPORT Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Augsburg v Schalke

3 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT CRICKET-T20-IND-BGD/

Cricket - First Twenty20 - India v Bangladesh First Twenty20 international between India and Bangladesh

3 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

Latest News

Islamic state claims responsibility for Mali attack

Islamic state has claimed responsibility for an attack in northeastern Mali that killed at least 53 soldiers, the groups Amaq news agency reported on Saturday without citing evidence.Mali government said that the soldiers and one civilian h...

UPDATE 2-Protesters block roads to Iraqi port, demand end to foreign meddling

Security forces killed a protester and wounded 91 others in Baghdad on Saturday, security and medical sources said, as tens of thousands of Iraqis gathered in mass anti-government protests in the capital and blocked roads leading to a major...

Motor racing-Verstappen tops final practice for U.S. Grand Prix

Red Bulls Max Verstappen set the pace in final practice on Saturday for the U.S. Grand Prix while Lewis Hamilton was an unbothered fifth-best with a sixth drivers title already in his grasp.Verstappen, who was stripped of his Mexican Grand ...

IS says militants from Egypt, Bangladesh support new leader

A media arm of the Islamic State group is reporting that militants from Egypts Sinai and Bangladesh have pledged allegiance to the new leader, who succeeded Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in the first sign of support from the organizations global af...
