Tennis-Djokovic beats Shapovalov to claim fifth Paris Masters title
World number one Novak Djokovic saw off Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 to win his fifth Paris Masters title on Sunday.
The Serbian faced only one breakpoint in another impressive display to claim a 34th career Masters title against world number 28 Shapovalov, who was playing his first final at that level.
