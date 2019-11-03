Tennis-Djokovic beats Shapovalov to claim fifth Paris Masters title

World number one Novak Djokovic saw off Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 to win his fifth Paris Masters title on Sunday.

The Serbian faced only one breakpoint in another impressive display to claim a 34th career Masters title against world number 28 Shapovalov, who was playing his first final at that level.

