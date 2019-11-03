International Development News
Development News Edition

Bangladesh choke India for maiden T20 win

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 22:55 IST
Bangladesh choke India for maiden T20 win
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

Mushfiqur Rahman singlehandedly fired Bangladesh to their maiden T20 win over India with an unbeaten 60, choking the fancied hosts in the smog-hit series opener here on Sunday. As cricket took centre stage despite severe pollution, Bangladesh negotiated the pitch much better than India, who made 148 for six on a sticky surface.

The Indian batsmen appeared over-cautious after being invited to bat as the young brigade disappointed the 25,000 strong fans, who braved severe smog to pack the Feroz Shah Kotla ground . Chasing 149, Bangladesh overhauled the target with three balls to spare to record their first ever win against India in nine meetings.

With Bangladesh needing 22 off the last 12 balls, Rahim (60 not out off 43) smashed four boundaries off as many balls in the penultimate over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed to tilt the game in his team's favour. He and Soumya Sarkar (39 off 35 balls) added 60 runs for the third wicket to steer Bangladesh closer to victory. The second T20 will be played in Rajkot on Thursday.

After Khaleel cleaned up Sarkar, Rahim was dropped by Krunal Pandya off Chahal when the batsman was on 38. Bangladesh lost Liton Das (7) early but debutant Mohammed Naim (26) and experienced Sarkar added 46 runs for the second wicket to keep India worried.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tested the Bangladesh batsmen with his variations but Naim and Sarkar played smartly, keeping the scoreboard ticking. Naim, considered Bangladesh's future star, went after Chahal but ended up giving an easy catch to Shikhar Dhawan at long-on.

The strategy of working the ball around rather than playing aggressively worked wonders for the visitors. Rahim would have been back in the pavilion had India taken to review in the 10th over. Chahal's appeal for an lbw was turned down and replays showed that he was out.

Sarkar swung his arm to produce a massive six off Krunal Pandya as Bangladesh began the push for the win. There were no demons in the wicket though the oddball was gripping the surface. None of the Indian batsmen could play a substantial knock after being put in to bat.

At the top, after skipper Rohit Sharma's early dismissal, Shikhar Dhawan scored at a slow pace, managing just 41 off 42 balls. Dhawan, who has been struggling to find his touch since his comeback, was a top-the scorer for India but he consumed seven overs before running himself out and it affected the team's scoring rate.

Being the senior-most player in the middle after Rohit's dismissal, he needed to stay long at the wicket but took too many balls to score his runs. Much was expected from India's young brigade but save Shreyas Iyer, none took the attack by the scruff of its neck.

Iyer played an entertaining 13-ball 22–run knock, giving the innings a much-needed move on. Shivam Dube's much-awaited debut ended with just one run while Rishabh Pant managed 27 off 26 balls.

Had it not been for some gritty stroke-making by Washington Sundar (14 off 5 balls) and Krunal Pandya (15 off 8 balls), India would not have got close to the 150-run mark. Pacer Shafiul Islam (2/36) and spinner Aminul Isam (2/22) shared four wickets between them.

India skipper Rohit, playing his 99th T20I, began by glancing the first delivery from Shafiul to the boundary ropes and also cover drove the paceman for another four as the hosts made a flying start. However, Islam cut short Rohit's stay by trapping him before the wicket on the fifth ball.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

Every 'torpedo' fired hit us: Yes Bank on stressed loans

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Giants WR Shepard returns to concussion protocol

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is still feeling the effects of a concussion and will not play Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Sunday. Shepard was cleared from the concussion protocol on Friday. He...

REFILE-UPDATE 2-Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will not run in UK election

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britains upstart Brexit Party, said on Sunday he would not stand in next months election, choosing instead to campaign countrywide against Prime Minister Boris Johnsons EU divorce deal.I have thought very hard ab...

DTC bus marshal beaten up by policeman

A Delhi Transport Corporation DTC bus marshal was allegedly beaten up by a policeman in Burari after an argument, police said on Sunday. The policeman was inside his Scorpio car when Parvez came to move the vehicles rear-view mirror to avoi...

Iraq protests ramp up, shutting roads, offices and schools

Protesters in Iraqs capital and the countrys south shut down streets and government offices in a new wave of civil disobedience Sunday, escalating their month-long movement demanding wholesale change of the political system. Demonstrations ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019