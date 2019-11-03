International Development News
Texans run past Jaguars in London, 26-3

Deshaun Watson threw for a pair of 1-yard touchdown passes as the Houston Texans coasted to a 26-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in London. Watson completed 22 of 28 passes for 201 yards as the Texans (6-3) posted their fourth win in five games by completing a season sweep of the Jaguars (4-5).

Carlos Hyde rushed for 160 yards against his former team, although he was denied a touchdown in the fourth quarter after safety Jarrod Wilson punched the ball out just as Hyde was about to cross the goal line. Rookie Gardner Minshew threw his second consecutive interception on the next play, however, and Watson found DeAndre Hopkins over the middle to give Houston a 26-3 lead.

On the day, Minshew was 27-of-47 passing for 309 yards. Watson showed no ill effects of being inadvertently kicked in the eye during last Sunday's 27-24 victory over Oakland.

Watson, the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October, extended the Texans' 14-play, 80-yard drive early in the second quarter by converting a 4th-and-2 sequence with a short pass to tight end Jordan Akins. Watson then managed to elude the grasp of Jacksonville's defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and lateral the ball to Hyde for a 7-yard gain. Watson capped the drive with a misdirection play, hitting a cutting Darren Fells for the tight end's team-leading sixth receiving touchdown to give Houston a 9-0 lead.

The extra-point attempt was blocked by safety Andrew Wingard, however. The Jaguars enjoyed an 11-play drive on their next possession, which was highlighted by Minshew connecting with Ryquell Armstead on a 31-yard completion. Josh Lambo capped the sequence by drilling a 30-yard attempt, marking his 24th successful field goal in a row to tie his own franchise record.

Lambo's bid for the record-breaking kick in the third quarter was thwarted after a high snap, with holder Logan Cooke electing to run for what resulted in a 19-yard loss and turnover on downs at the 50-yard-line. Houston took advantage of the positive field position with Ka'imi Fairbairn drilling a 42-yard to push the lead to 12-3 with 5:02 left in the third quarter.

Hyde's 48-yard scamper on the Texans' next possession set up fellow running back Duke Johnson, who bulldozed his way past cornerback Tre Herndon at the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown.

