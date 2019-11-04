International Development News
Development News Edition

Marrone to choose between Foles, Minshew during bye

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Indianapolis
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 00:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 00:52 IST
Marrone to choose between Foles, Minshew during bye
Image Credit: Flickr

Doug Marrone said he's going to use the Jaguars' bye week to weigh whether it will be veteran Nick Foles or rookie Gardner Minshew II at quarterback when Jacksonville next plays Nov. 17 at Indianapolis. The Jaguars coach said he would "step away a little bit and take a break" before making his decision. He said he intended to talk to the quarterbacks, tell them his decision before they return to work next Sunday "and be able to discuss where we're going to go from here."

Marrone said he would consider everything he's seen from both quarterbacks before making his decision. "It's not one game. It'll be a body of work," Marrone said.

Marrone made his comments following the Jaguars' 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans in London on Sunday, when Minshew left a less-than-positive impression. On the day, he was 27-of-47 passing for 309 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and two lost fumbles for the Jaguars (4-5). The Jaguars signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract in the offseason. The contract includes $50.1 million in guarantees. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl championship in 2018 and was the game's MVP.

In the season opener against Kansas City, Foles broke his left collarbone and had surgery to install a plate and screws. All along, the team has targeted Week 11 - the game at Indianapolis -- for his return. Minshew has guided the Jaguars to a 4-4 record. Before Sunday's performance, he had completed 161 of 260 passes (61.9 percent) with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.

In his brief appearance in Week 1, Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards with a touchdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

Every 'torpedo' fired hit us: Yes Bank on stressed loans

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Whistleblower offers Republicans testimony as Trump pushes to unmask

The U.S. official whose whistleblower complaint led to the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump offered to communicate directly with Republicans on the intelligence committee leading the inquiry, his lawyers said on Sunday. Th...

Soccer-Bayern Munich part company with Kovac

Bayern Munich have parted company with coach Niko Kovac, a day after a 5-1 defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. A statement from the German giants said Kovac had gone after mutual agreement between him and the club.Bayern presid...

Pakistan embassy in Kabul closes visa section amid tensions

Pakistans embassy in Kabul has said it was indefinitely closing its consular office in the Afghan capital due to security reasons, amid mounting tensions between the neighbouring countries. Closure of the visa section will come as a huge bl...

Athletics-Romanchuk, Schar the unstoppable stars of wheelchair racing

The New York City Marathons wheelchair champions Daniel Romanchuk and Manuela Schar once again dominated the competition on Sunday, burnishing their reputation as the most fearsome figures in the sport.For 21-year-old Romanchuk, who qualifi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019