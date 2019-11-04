International Development News
Raiders stop Lions at 1 in final seconds to seal win

  • Reuters
  • Oakland
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 06:04 IST
  • Created: 04-11-2019 06:02 IST
Derek Carr threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns, and Josh Jacobs rushed for 120 yards and two scores as the Oakland Raiders held off the visiting Detroit Lions 31-24 on Sunday. Raiders safety Karl Joseph broke up Matthew Stafford's pass to tight end Logan Thomas in the end zone on fourth-and-goal with two seconds remaining. That stopped a 76-yard drive that had the Lions at the Oakland 1.

Hunter Renfrow had six receptions for 54 yards, including the 9-yard go-ahead score with 2:04 to play to cap a 75-yard drive, for Oakland (4-4). Stafford threw for 406 yards and three scores for the Lions (3-4-1). Kenny Golladay caught four passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, while Marvin Jones hauled in eight passes for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Matt Prater's 23-yard field goal for Detroit with 4:45 left in the third quarter tied the game at 17 apiece. Carr found backup tight end Foster Moreau for a 3-yard scoring pass in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter to give Oakland the lead.

With 5:16 remaining, Stafford connected with running back J.D. McKissic on a 26-yard touchdown pass as the Lions forged a 24-all tie, before the Raiders' game-winning drive. The Raiders led 17-14 at halftime.

Following a Lions fumble, the Raiders relied on their running game to strike first. Jacobs finished it off with a 2-yard run. Detroit gambled on fourth-and-goal from the 2 on its next possession and got rewarded as Stafford hit Jones with a scoring pass.

Daniel Carlson gave Oakland the lead back early in the second quarter on a 32-yard field goal. Detroit regained the lead with 11:21 left in the half when Stafford connected with Golladay on a 59-yard pass. Golladay caught the ball at the Oakland 25 near the sideline and weaved his way into the end zone.

Stafford was intercepted by Daryl Worley on a one-handed grab in the end zone, and Oakland then drove down the field for the go-ahead score, a 3-yard run by Jacobs with 1:12 left in the half.

