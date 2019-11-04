Soccer-Five taking points from the Bundesliga weekend

International Development News
  Updated: 04-11-2019 12:51 IST
Five taking points from the Bundesliga weekend KOVAC SUCCESSOR

After the departure of Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac, the first coaching change in the Bundesliga this season, the club have begun the process of finding his successor. German media have been speculating for weeks about possible names even before Kovac departed, among those linked with the job are Ajax Amsterdam's Erik ten Hag, Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri.

Assistant coach Hansi Flick will take the reins for the upcoming two matches in Europe and the Bundesliga LEWANDOWSKI GOALS

While Bayern are in turmoil behind the scenes, are leaking goals and have several high-profile injuries, the one bright spot has been Robert Lewandowski's scoring prowess. The Pole, who netted against Frankfurt, has now scored in all 10 league matches so far, a Bundesliga record. He has 14 league goals and 20 in all competitions for Bayern this season.

GLADBACH RUN Surprise leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach, ahead by three points, could move even further ahead next week with title rivals Borussia Dortmund, second on 19, and Bayern Munich, on 18, playing each other.

"It is amazing what this team is delivering," said club vice president Rainer Bonhof, part of the successful Gladbach team of the 1970s. "It is staggering how they stick together and support each other." WERNER CLASS

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner became the first player of his team to be involved in six goals in their 8-0 demolition of Mainz 05. Werner scored three times and had a hand in three more in what was Leipzig's biggest Bundesliga win. Leipzig had also scored six in their win over VfL Wolfsburg in the German Cup last week.

DERBY TROUBLE It was the first Berlin derby in the Bundesliga between promoted Union and Hertha but it has left a bitter aftertaste in the capital with the German FA launching an investigation into crowd trouble.

Union won with a late penalty but the game was interrupted for some time with fans from both sides throwing flares and smoke bombs, some narrowly missing the Union bench.

