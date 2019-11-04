Football sporting event to be held as part of 550th Gurupurb celebrations in Punjab

A sporting event named 'Sikh Football Cup' will be organised in Punjab from November 23 to December 7 as part of the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary celebrations. The event will be organised by Khalsa Football Club, a non-profit sports organisation, in association with the Global Sikh Sports Federation, said club's president Harjeet Singh Grewal.

It will be held under FIFA rules in various districts of Punjab, he added. "Our prime motive is to encourage Punjabi youths to engage in sports,” he said in a release here.

Grewal said the Khalsa Fotball Club, affiliated with Punjab Football Association, would act as launching pad for promising players. PTI CHS RAX

