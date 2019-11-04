International Development News
Everton's Gomes expected to make full recovery after ankle surgery

Image Credit: Twitter (@barcacentre)

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is expected to make a "full recovery" after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture dislocation of his ankle, the Premier League club said on Monday. The Portugal international suffered the shocking injury when he fell awkwardly following a challenge from Tottenham's Son Heung-min in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

"Everton Football Club can confirm Andre Gomes underwent surgery to repair a fracture dislocation to his right ankle earlier today and the procedure went extremely well," a club statement said. It added: "The 26-year-old is expected to make a full recovery."

Tottenham's players were also affected by the incident, with Son -- who was sent off by referee Martin Atkinson for his challenge -- in tears and Serge Aurier, who collided with Gomes, substituted. The Premier League said in a statement that Son's red card was for "endangering the safety of a player", but Spurs are expected to lodge an appeal against Atkinson's decision.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino felt the injury led to an over-reaction. "It was clear it was never the intention of Son to create the problem that happened afterwards. It is unbelievable to see a red card," said the Spurs boss.

"We all feel sorry for Andre. I want to send my best wishes to him and to his family in this tough moment. We want to send, on behalf of the squad, our best wishes." Though Everton cancelled out Dele Alli's opening goal with a Cenk Tosun header deep into the 12 minutes of time added on following Gomes' injury, there was little sense of celebration at full-time.

Everton defender Mason Holgate said he and his teammates felt like they owed it to Gomes to get a result, but the draw still felt like a defeat. "It is hard when something like that happens to get going again but we showed fight and went again," Holgate said.

"But it shows what we are about as a team. We got together and I think it drove us on a bit more once we got going, trying to do it for him. "It was really flat (in the dressing room). It was like we had been beaten."

