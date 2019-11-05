International Development News
Development News Edition

Indonesia's surfer girls turn the tide on sexism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuta
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 05:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 05:30 IST
Indonesia's surfer girls turn the tide on sexism
Image Credit: Flickr

Standing on her surfboard as it was lifted by a wave, Zahwa Ardika Utami is one of a small but growing number of girls breaking with Indonesian tradition to take up the macho sport.

Not only is surfing one of the world's most dangerous sports, it is also frowned upon for women in the world's most populous Muslim country to bare their bodies and allow their skin to tan. Women in rural areas are expected to stay at home. "I love surfing because I can chase the waves," 12-year-old Utami told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on a traditional wooden outrigger boat after surfing on a sunny morning.

"When I don't surf, I help my parents with cooking or looking after my younger sister," she said as the boat returned to Lombok island, one of Indonesia's best-known surf spots. Few local women surf in the Southeast Asian archipelago of 17,000 islands, which has some of the world's best beaches, dive and surf spots, including Bali and Raja Ampat, attracting millions of visitors each year.

With surfing set to debut at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, the sport's enthusiasts hope that young girls like Utami will help to turn the tide on sexism in Indonesia and emulate pioneering professional women surfers like Bali's Diah Rahayu. Utami is a student at XX Surf, a surf school and social enterprise - a business with a social mission - on Lombok seeking to empower girls through the sport while also tackling issues such as child marriage and teen pregnancy.

Indonesia has the world's eighth-highest number of child brides, according to the United Nations, with one in nine girls marrying before they turn 18 due to poverty and tradition.

NAUGHTY

On Lombok, just east of the resort island of Bali, rampant underage marriage has been linked to social ills ranging from high rates of divorce to unplanned pregnancies, maternal deaths and stunting among children. XX Surf was set up with a mission to change that.

Although local women rarely defy social expectations by jumping on a surf board, Indonesia's Bali island has women-exclusive "surf retreats" and is a top spot that attracts female surfers from around the world. Enthusiasm is growing slowly in the country, with 17-year-old Kailani Johnson making history in May as the first Indonesian woman to compete in the professional World Surf League Women's Championship Tour.

Founded in June, XX Surf - which takes its name from the female chromosomes - offers lessons to tourists at a fee but it is also training local girls for free to give them a taste of life outside marriage. "We want to empower them so they know more about the outside world," said XX Surf's co-founder Dedi Susandra, a 27-year-old former hotel manager-turned-coach.

Susandra, himself from Lombok, said local girls are often discouraged from surfing due to religious taboos about figure-hugging attire like wetsuits, pressure to do housework and fears that it will lead to wayward behaviour, like casual sex. "Most parents think surfers lead a free lifestyle and if their daughter surfs, they will become 'naughty'," he said.

FREEDOM

Women and girls are at greater risk of drowning in cultures where beliefs about modesty deter them from learning to swim.

Women accounted for 77% of deaths from the devastating 2004 tsunami in Indonesia's conservative province of Aceh, a study by aid group Oxfam found, partly because more men could swim or climb trees. Bangladesh and China both have high rates of children dying by drowning, with girls especially vulnerable, according to campaign group Teach a Girl to Swim, which says the skill is important for responding to flooding linked to climate change.

XX Surf, which donates a third of its profits to a local charity supporting girls' education, said girls should be given the right to enjoy sports which help build higher self-esteem. "They have a lot of potentials," said co-founder Alice Stanbury, a keen surfer who was an earth scientist in native Britain before she moved to Indonesia in 2014 to be with her husband Susandra.

"We hope to bring more girls out so they can enjoy themselves, empower them and allow them a bit more freedom and to experience life just like the boys do," she added. Baiq Zulhiatina, from the Lombok-based charity Child and Youth Protection Institution, which campaigns against early marriage, said sports can inspire girls to see another future.

"What is important is that they are taught to dream big, have ambitions and open their mind to something other than marriage," said the spokeswoman. Back on Tanjung Aan beach, Utami and half a dozen other students practised pop-up - moving from a paddling to standing position - and helped load surfboards on to the boat before they headed out to the sea.

Some, including 10-year-old Derla, seemed nervous as they got into the water and had to be encouraged by their coach. They tried to catch the waves, tumbling into the sea. When they succeeded, smiles broke out on their faces.

"I'm happy when I surf. My ambition is to be a professional surfer and compete in events," said Utami, with a wide grin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

126th Canton Fair Shows Recovery of the Textile Market

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 4, 2019 PRNewswire -- Phase 3 of the 126th China Import and Export Fair Canton Fair featured more than 9,000 cloth and textile stands covering childrens wear, underwear, accessories, sports and casual wear, mens and ...

Qwikcilver Partners With Amazon Pay: Clocks Significant Growth in Gift Cards During the Festive Season

Qwikcilver, a Pine Labs company, and a global leader in end-to-end gifting and stored value solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Pay aimed at promoting e-gift cards in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India. The company h...

US makes withdrawal from Paris Agreement on climate change

The United States announced on Monday that it was formally beginning the process of withdrawal from the historic Paris Agreement on climate change, signed by 193 countries in 2015.The UN Spokespersons Office issued a note to correspondents,...

FEATURE-Crops in the clouds: The rise of rooftop farming in space-starved Hong Kong

At the top of a three-story building in Hong Kong, with car horns blasting on the streets below, Jim Fung teaches a dozen students how to thin out choi sum vegetables.Always use the resources you have, the instructor said as he placed shred...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019