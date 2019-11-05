International Development News
India U-17 women's football team to undergo 10-day camp in Kalyani

Indian team will undergo a 10-day preparatory camp for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Kalyani, West Bengal, later this month.

  ANI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-11-2019 08:36 IST
  Created: 05-11-2019 08:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Coach Alex Ambrose, who recently led India to the SAFF U-15 Women's Championship 2019 title last month, believes that this contest will help the coaching staff gauge the talent pool that they have at their disposal. "The tournament in Kalyani will open up a lot of avenues for us. We have already had a set bunch of players for four months now but this will allow us to take a look at other players as well," AIFF quoted Ambrose as saying.

"This is the future of women's football in India, and we need to build them up in the best possible manner, in order to further improve," he added. The official emblem of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 was unveiled in the presence of Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel at the Gateway of India on Saturday.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 will commence from November 2 and will conclude on November 21. (ANI)

Also Read: Urgent need to institutionalise involvement of women in conflict prevention: India

