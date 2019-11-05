International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-Barrett backing Foster in All Blacks coaching search

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Auckland
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 09:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 09:47 IST
Rugby-Barrett backing Foster in All Blacks coaching search
Image Credit: Twitter (@AllBlacks)

New Zealand fullback Beauden Barrett has voiced his support for Ian Foster's bid to take over from Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach, saying he would like to see "continuity" in the role, local media have reported. Hansen ended his 16-year association with the team after New Zealand beat Wales to clinch third-place at the Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks returned to Auckland from Japan earlier on Tuesday and Barrett told reporters he loved working with assistant coach Foster. "He's a very intelligent coach. A great team man and hopefully we can have some continuity going forward," the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by the New Zealand Herald.

Among the other candidates is Scott Robertson, who led the Canterbury Crusaders to three successive Super Rugby titles, and Warren Gatland, the former Wales coach who is heading back to New Zealand to coach Waikato Chiefs. Gatland's agreement to take the British and Irish Lions to South Africa in 2021 could rule him out until at least then, while Japan's Jamie Joseph has also been touted as a contender after leading the World Cup hosts to the quarter-finals.

Hansen won 86% of his matches in charge of New Zealand and was named World Coach of the Year four times. "Steve's legacy is a very strong one. His win percentage speaks for itself," Barrett said. "I think the biggest thing with Steve is the way he makes his players' feel.

"We know he 100% has our back. As a player that's all you can really ask for. He's taught me a lot along the way and I'm very lucky for that." Barrett said the All Blacks, who were beaten by England in the semi-final, were cheering for eventual champions South Africa in the final.

"It's nice to see a southern hemisphere team and players that we are so familiar with and have friendships with lift the trophy," he added. "If it couldn't be us, we were encouraging them to win."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

This Android app secretly purchases premium content without the user being aware

Security researchers at Secure-D, a leading anti-fraud solution from mobile technology company Upstream have identified a popular Android keyboard app, ai.type, making millions of unauthorized purchases of premium digital services.Developed...

Hong Kong's economic woes deepen with plunging business outlook

Hong Kong, Nov 5 AFP Hong Kongs economic woes showed no sign of easing Wednesday after a key measure of business confidence fell to its lowest level in more than a decade as the city reels from the global trade war and violent democracy pro...

Shorter hours boost sales in overworked Japan: Microsoft

Tokyo, Nov 5 AFP In a country notorious for overwork, Microsoft Japan trialled a radical idea working less. And it found that four-day weeks and other reforms both boosted sales and cut costs. The Japanese unit of the US IT giant closed its...

Indian Overseas Bank shares plummet over 14 pc on Q2 loss

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank on Tuesday plummeted over 14 percent after the company reported widening of its net loss for the second quarter ended September 30. The companys stock dropped 13.18 percent to Rs 10.40 on the BSE. On the NSE, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019