International Development News
Development News Edition

Irving puts up 39 as Nets topple Pelicans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 10:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 10:45 IST
Irving puts up 39 as Nets topple Pelicans
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kyrie Irving totaled 39 points and nine assists while leading six Brooklyn players in double figures as the Nets nearly blew all of a 20-point lead but recovered for a 135-125 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night in New York. Irving scored at least 20 points for the seventh straight game, matching Brook Lopez for the most in Nets history since the franchise moved from New Jersey in 2012. He posted his third 30-point game and scored 24 of his points after halftime while shooting 13 of 21 from the floor overall and hitting all 11 of his free-throw attempts.

The Nets rebounded from blowing a 14-point lead at Detroit on Saturday and headed into a five-game road trip at 3-4. They withstood a career-high 40 points from New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram and survived allowing 48 points in the third quarter. Caris LeVert added 23 for the Nets, who shot 53.3 percent and survived committing 23 turnovers. Joe Harris contributed 19 points, and Jarrett Allen collected 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Nets produced their highest point total of the season.

Reserve Garrett Temple added 13, while Taurean Prince contributed 12 points and 11 boards for Brooklyn. Ingram produced his first career 40-point game after missing the second half of New Orleans' Saturday loss at Oklahoma City with a head injury. Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball added 15 apiece for the Pelicans, who fell to 1-6.

New Orleans shot 49.5 percent overall and set a franchise record for points in a quarter but also allowed 32 points off 21 turnovers. Brooklyn took its second 20-point lead at 78-58 on three free throws by Irving with 8:47 left in the third. The Pelicans significantly chipped away and outscored the Nets 40-26 the rest of the quarter to get within 104-98 entering the fourth.

The Pelicans kept coming and were within 121-119 when Jaxson Hayes stole Spencer Dinwiddie's pass and passed to Josh Hart, who converted the running layup with 4:43 remaining. After a Brooklyn timeout, Allen boxed out Ingram for a put-back dunk, and Irving followed with a turnaround jumper over Holiday for a 125-119 lead with 3:50 remaining. The Nets took a 128-121 lead when Irving passed out of a double team in the low post to LeVert, who buried an uncontested 3-pointer from the left side with 3:07 left.

The Nets clinched the win when Harris hit an uncontested 3-pointer with 53.5 seconds left for a 133-125 lead. Irving finished it off with two foul shots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Centre gives UP 4000 CAPF personnel to maintain law and order before, after Ayodhya judgement

By Ankur Sharma In order to maintain the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh during and after the pronouncement of judgement on the Ram Janambhoomi- Babri masjid case, the Centre has given Uttar Pradesh almost 4000 extra Paramilitary p...

Booker scores 40 as Suns end 76ers' unbeaten start

Devin Booker scored a season-high 40 points on Monday, and Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 10 assists as the host Phoenix Suns handed the Philadelphia 76ers their first loss of the season, 114-109. Aron Baynes had 15 points and made three 3...

Varun Beverages stock jumps over 11 pc on strong Sep quarter earnings

Shares of PepsiCo Indias bottling partner Varun Beverages on Tuesday zoomed over 11 per cent after the company posted 83.73 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September. The scrip jumped 11.44 per cent to Rs ...

Stubble burning: 29 farmers fined in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Authorities in neighbouring Shamli district have imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 each on 29 farmers for allegedly burning crop residue in their fields, officials said on Tuesday.Additional District Magistrate Arvind Singh told newspersons here t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019