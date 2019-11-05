International Development News
South Africans urged to descend on OR Tambo Airport for Springboks

The South African national rugby team, the Springboks, including Captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus,  are expected to return from Yokohama, Japan on Tuesday afternoon, after being crowned world champions on Saturday.

“This is indeed a momentous occasion as the champions bring home the Webb Ellis Cup,” the government said in a statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@Springboks)

Government has urged South Africans to descend on OR Tambo International Airport in their numbers this evening and show their support for the 2019 Rugby World Cup winners.

The national heroes thumped fellow finalists England 32-12 to grab the coveted title of Rugby World Cup winners.

"This is indeed a momentous occasion as the champions bring home the Webb Ellis Cup," the government said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Boks will embark on a six-city trophy tour, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Soweto, Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth, and Cape Town.

In the statement, the government urged fans and people from all walks of life to be part of the Springboks victory parade by lining the streets, wearing their supporter's shirts and fly the South African flag to show support and love to the team.

"The #StrongerTogether team has shown all South Africans that by working together we can overcome any challenge. Once again, the government congratulates #Bokke for their magnificent achievement.

"Their performance serves as an inspiration for our youth to participate in sport and enhance the country's success and growth in the industry," read the statement.

Government said their outstanding win is an indication of the capability of South Africans to reach world-class performance.

Details of the tour will be sent to all media outlets and published on the following websites: www.gov.za/ www.srsa.gov.za on Wednesday.

Supporters can also follow the conversation on the following social media handles @GovernmentZA & @SPORTandRECRSA.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

