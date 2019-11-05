Diksha, Tvesa return to action in 14th leg of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

The focus will be on Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik as the Hero Women's Pro Golf returns after a two-month break with the 14th leg of the domestic tournament beginning here on Wednesday. As many as 21 professionals, including Gaurika Bishnoi, a leader on the Hero Order of Merit, will tee off at the Noida Golf Club this week for the event which carries a purse of Rs. 8,00,000.

The highlight of the event will be the participation of Diksha, who has been playing mostly on the international circuit. The 18-year-old from Jhajjar, winner of the Women's South African Open, who also played two Majors, has played only two events on the domestic circuit this season.

Diksha will take on Tvesa, who was the top Indian pro at the Hero Women's Indian Open at Tied-sixth, while Astha Madan was Tied-19th and Diksha Dagar was Tied-32nd. Amandeep Drall, after a strong start, finished T-37th. It was a disappointing week for Gaurika Bishnoi who was T-47th.

Diksha has been paired with Neha Tripathi and Jyotsana Singh, while Tvesa, who won the 13th leg two months ago, tees off with Order of Merit leader Gaurika Bishnoi and Saaniya Sharma, who is playing her first event of the season after some injury problems. It should be an interesting week as Ridhima Dilawari, who has three wins this season, tees off in the company of Astha Madan and Gurjot Badwal. Amandeep Drall plays with Ishvari Prasanna and Anisha Agarwalla.

