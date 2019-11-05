International Development News
Development News Edition

Factbox-Soccer-Reaction to alleged racist insults aimed at Mario Balotelli

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:55 IST
Factbox-Soccer-Reaction to alleged racist insults aimed at Mario Balotelli

Italian forward Mario Balotelli was allegedly subject to more racist abuse -- something he has suffered throughout his career -- during Brescia's 2-1 defeat by Verona in Serie A on Sunday. The 29-year-old hoofed the ball into the crowd after hearing monkey noises from a group of fans and threatened to walk off but was dissuaded by his teammates and opponents.

There has been a widespread reaction to the incident, the latest to hit Serie A which has been criticized for not doing enough to combat racism. Here is some of the reaction from the past two days. "One worker at Ilva (the struggling Italian steelmaker) is worth more than 10 Balotellis, we don't need phenomena. With 20,000 jobs at risk, Balotelli is the least of my worries." - Matteo Salvini, head of the far-right League.

"As a club, AS Roma stands with Mario Balotelli, who was racially abused on Sunday. Whether it's 20 people or 2,000, racist abuse is never acceptable." Serie A club AS Roma. "We must punish these ignorant people. It is absurd that, in 2019, we are still faced with things like this." Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte.

"We are irreverent supporters. We make fun of bald players, the one with long hair, the southern player and the player of color but not with political or racist instincts... Balotelli's Italian because he has Italian citizenship, but he can never be completely Italian." Luca Castellini, Verona ultras leader. Verona later banned him from attending their games until 2030. "We are working with the police to find the individuals responsible. The aim is to make sure these people cannot enter an Italian stadium." Serie A chief executive Luigi De Siervo.

"He did the right thing. There have been a couple of episodes where the match has been interrupted so we are on the right path." Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti. "It seems we have already been condemned. What is happening to the city of Verona is unacceptable... I was at the stadium when Balotelli hoofed the ball into the crowd and we were all stunned... Nobody I spoke to said they heard any (racist) chanting." Federico Sboarina, the mayor of Verona.

"I would ask Verona to condemn what has happened and to take the necessary measures. I also ask the mayor of Verona, who denied that there were racist chants and blamed Balotelli for starting a media campaign against the city, to review the videos and distance himself from those chants to protect the community he represents." Vincenzo Spadafora, Italy's Minister for Youth and Sports. "Nothing has changed in the last six years but we won't let up: we will fight together against racism." Fiorentina forward Kevin-Prince Boateng, who in 2013 walked off the pitch while playing a friendly match for AC Milan because of racist insults from the crowd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bale confident he will be fit for crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers

London, Nov 5 AFP Gareth Bale believes he will be able to play a role in Waless must-win final two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary, Welsh manager Ryan Giggs said on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Real Madrid star has been stru...

Vengsarkar hails D/N Tests, says fans will lap it up

Former captain Dilip Vengsarkar on Tuesday hailed the concept of DayNight Tests in India, terming it as a good initiative that will bring the crowd back to the longest format of the game. It Day-Night Test is a good thing, we will have to w...

Hawks F Collins suspended 25 games

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was suspended 25 games for violating the NBAs anti-drug policy, the league announced Tuesday. The league said he tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 GHRP-2.Collins told ESPNs Adrian Wojn...

Verona get one-match partial stadium closure for Balotelli racist abuse

Milan, Nov 5 AFP Italian club Verona were on Tuesday given a one-match partial stadium closure for monkey cries from their fans directed at Brescia forward Mario Balotelli during a Serie A game at the weekend. Italian international Balotell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019