International Development News
Development News Edition

Spanos strongly denies Chargers could move to London

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 01:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 01:31 IST
Spanos strongly denies Chargers could move to London
Image Credit: Flickr

Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos strongly denied a report that his team could move to London. The Athletic reported Monday that the move was a possibility, and Spanos told the outlet that wasn't happening. On Tuesday, he was more vehement in his feelings.

"It's total f---ing bull----. We're not going to London. We're not going anywhere. We're playing in Los Angeles. This is our home, and this is where we are planning to be for a long f---ing time. Period," Spanos told local beat reporters. The Chargers moved from San Diego to temporary quarters in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson before the 2017 season. They are scheduled to move into the $4.5 billion SoFi Stadium next fall, sharing it with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Athletic said that London has a stadium, fan base and corporate sponsorship waiting to support a team there. And with support for the Chargers seemingly lagging in the Rams-dominated market, "London offers the Chargers and the NFL an immediate and rare opportunity to fix a glaring problem in a way that checks off multiple boxes, both for the franchise and the league," The Athletic reported. The Chargers are averaging 25,385 fans through five home dates this season in the 27,000-seat Dignity Health Sports Park, ESPN reported. That's 94 percent of capacity, though fans of visiting teams have been snapping up seats at the stadium.

The Spanos family has owned the Chargers since 1984.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Apollo Tyres Q2 profit falls 43 pc to Rs 83 cr on weak demand in domestic mkt

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPS drone makes first home prescription deliveries for CVS

United Parcel Service Inc Flight Forward drones have flown prescription medications to the front lawn of a private home and to a retirement center, the UPS units first revenue-generating deliveries for drugstore chain CVS Health Corp.Flight...

Brazil farmers push traders to end Amazon soy moratorium

Brazilian farmers plan to start a campaign next week to end a ban by trading firms on buying soybeans from parts of the Amazon rainforest cleared after 2008, leaders from a major farmer group told Reuters, citing support from President Jair...

Trump offers Mexican president U.S. help in finding killers of Americans

President Donald Trump, in a phone call on Tuesday with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, offered U.S. assistance to help Mexico bring to justice those who killed nine Americans, the White House said in a statement.President Tr...

Germany could still ban Huawei from 5G build-out -defence minister

Germany could still decide to rule out Chinese telecom equipment vendor Huawei Technologies from the construction of the countrys fifth-generation data network 5G due to security concerns, the defence minister said on Tuesday. Annegret Kram...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019